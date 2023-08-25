Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has not minced words. It’s been weeks of speculation and forecasting about what the message of this year’s Jackson Hole monetary policy seminar would be. After so much waiting, in less than 30 seconds he has taken the hawk’s claws out of monetary policy and has made it clear that inflation is still not under control and that the harsh tone of a year ago remains.

“During the Jackson Hole symposium last year, I delivered a short direct message. My observations this year will be a bit longer, but the message is the same: the Fed’s job is to bring inflation down to our 2% target, and we will. Last year we tightened our monetary policy considerably. Although inflation has come down from its peak, it is still too high. We are willing to continue raising rates if appropriate, and we intend to keep monetary policy at a restrictive level until we are sure that inflation falls sustainably towards our objective”, he began his intervention.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve has admitted that progress has been made in the battle against inflation, but that the battle is not won: “There is still a long way to go to return to price stability.” “Additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth could jeopardize inflation gains and justify further monetary policy tightening,” he explained.

Powell has ignored the siren songs that called for the long-term inflation target to be revised to 3%. “2% is and will continue to be our inflation target. We have committed ourselves to achieving and maintaining a sufficiently restrictive monetary policy to reduce inflation to that level over time, ”he said emphatically.

In a changing environment, of uncertainty and taking into account the delay with which interest rate increases affect the economy, the Federal Reserve is not clear right now what the neutral interest rate would be, the one that neither drives nor slows down the economy. Powell has admitted that the current level, of 5.25%-5.5%, is restrictive, but it is not clear if it is enough: “It is difficult, of course, to know in real time when that orientation has been reached” restrictive to control inflation, he said.

The impression is that at the moment Powell prefers to over brake than to fall short. The interest rate rises have slowed down demand, but it remains robust and the tensions continue in a labor market with the unemployment rate close to the lowest in the last half century.

Two years ago, Powell believed that inflation was a temporary problem as a result of supply restrictions due to the consequences of the pandemic and the bottleneck in the supply chain. The Federal Reserve later acknowledged that he was wrong in the diagnosis. Last year, Powell surprised with a tougher-than-expected speech that punished the stocks.

He then argued that controlling inflation would require causing “some pain to families and businesses.” Powell, a great admirer of his predecessor Paul Volcker, who held the post from 1979 to 1987, recalled then that his success in the early 1980s came after multiple failed attempts to reduce inflation over the previous 15 years. Arthur Burns, chairman of the Federal Reserve in the 1970s, was tolerant of price developments and inflation that entrenched the US economy for a decade. Powell turned the title of the Volcker’s autobiography Keep at it (Go on with it). “We have to keep at it until the job is done,” he said in Jackson Hole and repeated it in the months that followed.

And the Federal Reserve has gone along with it. Interest rates were in the 2.25%-2.5% range a year ago. Since then, Powell has raised the price of money another three points, to 5.25%-5.5% at the last meeting, well above what was expected 12 months ago. The US central bank president has repeatedly pointed out that even more important than how high they can hit in this tightening cycle, what matters is how long they stay high.

