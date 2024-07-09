Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 16:00

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that policymakers do not need to wait for inflation to reach exactly the 2% target to begin the process of monetary easing, in testimony to the US Senate. However, he reiterated that decisions will depend on “good” readings in the next macroeconomic data.

The Fed chairman also noted that the labor market is no longer the main catalyst for inflationary pressures in the US.

When questioned again by the Senate about housing dynamics, Powell reinforced that supply and demand problems, although intensified by the tightening cycle, will only be resolved after the Fed achieves price stability in the US. And, even then, the president warned that it could take years for the housing sector to be completely normalized.

Job market

The Fed chairman said an excessive weakening of the labor market could be a reason to start cutting interest rates, in testimony before the US Senate. “But it is difficult to estimate whether this risk will materialize,” he said.

The president of the US Central Bank recalled that, for example, a series of favorable inflation and employment readings was interrupted in the first quarter of this year, in the face of a brief acceleration in prices and the economy.

Powell was also asked about the increase in US Treasury debt issuance and whether he saw “manipulation that could hinder the fight against inflation.” Avoiding commenting from a political perspective, the US central bank chairman said he did not see significant effects of bond issuance on prices and reiterated that Treasury decisions are separate from monetary policy. He also reinforced the Fed’s independent stance, even during election periods.

On banking regulation, Powell said regulators still need more time to get feedback on the proposed changes to capital rules, which are modeled on Basel III. He did not say when the new proposals under discussion would be released, but said “it will take time.”