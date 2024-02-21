Ostellari gets his opinions wrong in the Chamber. Ira Fontana,

“I invite the government to have more respect for the work of Parliament.” This was said in the Montecitorio Chamber by the President of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, addressing the Undersecretary of Justice, Andrea Ostellari, who had asked for more time to give his opinion on the motions for freedom of the press, forcing the session to be suspended once already.. Tension entirely internal to the League given the origin of the two profiles, even if Fontana makes a formal invitation to show respect to the government.



Furthermore, as recognized by Ostellari himself, the opinions given to the first two motions “were wrong” due to the “overlapping of texts in the same file”. The opposition attacked the government, demanding “more seriousness” and “respect for the Chamber and parliamentarians”.