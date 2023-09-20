Quistelli was said to have been involved in a brawl, the consequences of which actually ended up in hospital for the manager.

This is Quistelli’s reconstruction of the facts, interviewed by ‘Radio Gold:’ “I was invited to the office by President Benedetto. In his office there were him, the market maker Michel Stojkovic and Alessandro Marino, a prosecutor I had never seen before. I was asked to resign, without giving me any reason. I refused, adding that I was ready for a possible agreement for consensual termination“.

“After this hypothesis of mine was not accepted, I got up to leave and, at that point, Michel Stojkovic hit me while my back was turned with a punch in the face and stomach. Then I called the police. At the moment I’m still in hospital: I might have a fractured cheekbone. I am waiting for the medical report to attach to the report I will make to the police“.

Alessandria then released a statement in which it announced the suspension measure by Quistelli: “Following the events that occurred at the headquarters late this morning, US Alessandria Calcio 1912 announces that it has suspended Mr. as a precaution, pending further investigations. Umberto Quistelli from his role as sports director“. See also Genoa, Caicedo goes to Inter

The version of the club owner is different, Aeneas Benedetto: “Given the aggressive behaviors and attitudes – we read in the official note – and also intimidating Mr. Quistelli and the multiple reports of such conduct not compliant with the role held by him and the situation of social danger, in front of witnesses I asked him for his immediate resignation. Since the same ones were not received, we were forced to suspend it as a precaution. Any disagreements between Quistelli and Stojkovic are not attributable to Alessandria Calcio“.

“It’s all fake – Quistelli’s rejoinder – There is no proof of what President Benedetto states – his thoughts, again reported by ‘Radio Gold’ – I will give everything in the hands of my lawyers to protect my image as a professional, what President Benedetto is not. I am ready to file a defamation lawsuit and, regarding what happened this morning, I will file a complaint“. See also Rubinho: “I wouldn't bet on Arthur. In Europe he didn't prove anything ”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Itasportpress to discover all the news of the day.

September 20 – 5.41pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Powder #magazine #Alessandria #sports #director #fired