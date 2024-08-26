Povia kicked out of the patronal festival of Nichelino

Giampiero Tolardo, mayor of Nichelino, in the province of Turin, has decided to cancel Povia’s participation in the patronal festival of San Matteo because the singer’s ideas are “unacceptable” and “far from the values ​​of democracy” that the community of the municipality embodies.

The singer commented on the incident with a video posted on his profile Facebook where he states: “What happened in Nichelino is the 40th event that has been cancelled for me”.

“I don’t want to create controversy, I’m a normal and good person: I have a clear conscience and less dirty than many others. I suffer but I don’t suffer in silence” added the interpreter.

The mayor of Nichelino, as reported The Pressexplained his decision: “Povia was supposed to be part of the jury, not do a concert, and play three songs. It is not a question of political affiliation, but of his positions on civil rights. Povia has repeatedly expressed anti-vax, homophobic and anti-abortion positions: the furthest thing from the values ​​of democracy that our community embodies. I asked to immediately terminate the contract”.

The association that had hired Povia communicated the decision to the singer, who would have waived the penalty foreseen in case of cancellation: “I don’t want money for a performance that I didn’t do”.