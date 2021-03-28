The head of the World of Boxing promotion company, which represents the interests of Russian Alexander Povetkin, Andrei Ryabinsky will urge the boxer to end his professional career in sports after being defeated by Briton Dillian White. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

The promoter also noted that, in his opinion, the fight against Uyat is Povetkin’s last fight.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian lost to a British boxer. The referee stopped the fight in the fourth round. Povetkin missed a series of punches and was knocked down. White was awarded the victory by technical knockout.

After the rematch in Gibraltar, the Russian lost the belt of the interim WBC heavyweight champion of the world. In the first fight, which took place on August 22, 2020, Povetkin knocked out White. The 40-year-old Russian heavyweight won the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) belt and also won the WBC Diamond honorary belt.

Now 41-year-old Povetkin has 36 wins (25 by knockout), three defeats and one draw. White has 28 wins (19 by KO) and two defeats.