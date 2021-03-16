Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin sparred with Ukrainian athlete Igor Shevadzutsky, known as the Ukrainian Hulk. The training took place in preparation for the fight between the Russian and the Briton Dillian White, reports REN TV Wednesday, March 17th.

“Before the postponement of the battle from Ukraine, athletes came, in particular, Shevadzutsky. And now there is a pandemic, everything is closed, everyone is afraid to travel. With sparring partners, it is now poorly obtained. Before that, I worked with Shevadzutsky, he is a tough guy. I believe we will all get through. There are, of course, our disadvantages, but we will fix everything, everything will be fine, “Povetkin said in interview TV channel.

Igor Shevazudtskiy is a Ukrainian heavyweight boxer. He spent six fights in the professional ring, in which he won six victories. It is noted that they were all achieved by knockout.

The rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian White will take place on March 27 in Gibraltar. The fight will be broadcast live by REN TV.

The first fight between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian White took place on 23 August 2020 in the UK. The first four rounds were held with the total dominance of the British, but in the fifth round the Russian Knight suddenly knocked out the opponent…