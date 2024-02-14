Alexander Povetkin called the call to beat the rooster in the fight with Klitschko wrong

Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin recalled his fight with Ukrainian heavyweight Vladimir Klitschko. The athlete spoke out on the Ushataika channel in YouTube.

The athlete spoke about the call “Sanya, kill the rooster” coming from the stands. “Who screamed? I won't say this. Denis Lebedev? No, it wasn't him. But I know this man. I think this is wrong,” Povetkin said. .

The fight between Povetkin and Klitschko took place in the fall of 2013 in Moscow. The fight ended in victory for the Ukrainian by unanimous decision. Klitschko defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) super, International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) world titles.

Earlier, Povetkin spoke about the nationality of Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik. According to him, he himself does not understand that he is a Russian person.