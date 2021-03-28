Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin has reached out to fans after being defeated by Briton Dillian White. Post available in Instagram athlete.

The 41-year-old boxer thanked the fans for their support. “I’m fine. Let’s go home! ” He added.

Earlier on March 28, Povetkin was defeated by White. Thus, the Russian lost the belt of the world heavyweight champion according to the World Boxing Council (WBC). The Briton took revenge after his defeat from Povetkin in August 2020.

Povetkin has 36 victories and three defeats. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw. White achieved his 28th career win with two defeats.