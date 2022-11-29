Social policy regularly turns out wrong, argues political scientist Tim ‘S Jongers (1981). who grew up in great poverty in a suburb of Antwerp. According to him, the main cause of this failing policy is that policymakers usually come from prosperous families, and have thus had a smooth life path. As a result, they often do not know what it means to be in a vulnerable position. According to ‘S Jongers, people who do know this well should therefore be ‘at the controls’ more often. In this way, they can help avoid embarrassing mistakes that arise from a misconception of the people targeted by the policy.

As an example, ‘S Jongers describes in his book Offensive broccoli how schoolchildren in deprived areas receive information about how good broccoli is for your vitamin build-up and that parsnip is much tastier than you might think. “The problem with this is that many of these children come to school without breakfast.”

Opportunity inequality

Youngsters has been director of the Wiardi Beckman Foundation since September, the scientific bureau of the Labor Party. There was a long road ahead of that. After much trial and error, ‘S Jongers obtained a master’s degree in public management at the age of thirty-two. In 2019, he became a senior advisor at the Council for Public Health & Society (RVS), which advises the Dutch government and Chambers on reducing inequality of opportunity. When he was asked for advice in the field of public health, ‘S Jongers suggested first of all to show who it was about. The result became the short story collection Faces of an uncertain existence, with portraits of people who lived in great uncertainty for years.

‘S Jongers also came up with the idea of ​​holding a brainstorming session about combating homelessness not in the office, but in a night shelter for the homeless. He himself worked for years in centers of this kind, both in Antwerp and in The Hague, but many of his colleagues were now hearing stories from the homeless themselves for the first time. At the same time, ‘S Jongers realized that incidentally letting ‘experience experts’ speak is insufficient. Why was he only allowed to participate in the discussion after he had obtained a master’s degree? Why were there no traineeships for talented low-educated people with a lot of experiential knowledge?

Would a former homeless person invent a term like “self-reliant homeless”?

“You can avoid the past, but erasing a history rarely succeeds,” wrote ‘S Jongers in a column this summer de Volkskrant. “That is why I am permanently in a straddle position: my left foot in one world, my right foot in the other.” From that position he is surprised about what he calls the ‘who-invents-this-now policy’. “That is policy of which you do not want to be the subject. Would a former homeless person invent a term like “self-reliant homeless”? Would a former welfare mother come up with application forms that you can hardly get through without a master’s degree?”

In June of this year, ‘S Jongers was approached by another ‘dispersed citizen’: Leo van der Pol, director of advice, strategy and knowledge of the General Bond Uitzendondernemingen (ABU). They went for coffee together. “Tim and I recognized a lot in each other’s stories, and that made us happy. We thought: there must be many more people like us. What would happen if we brought them together?”

‘S Jongers made an appeal via LinkedIn to dispersed citizens who “want to contribute to policy that is effective from their professional knowledge and personal experiences.” The goal: organize a meeting in the fall and see what happens.

Intuition

It is a mixed group that has gathered in the building of the Social and Economic Council (SER) in The Hague. There are welfare workers and policymakers walking around, as well as the Amersfoort alderman Rutger Dijksterhuis (ChristenUnie). He says he comes “from a good family”, but is here “to learn and to seek connection”. And that’s fine, ‘S Jongers will say later during the meeting: there is no review committee that determines who is a dispersed citizen. Anyone with good ideas and a positive attitude is welcome.

Van der Pol opens the meeting: “You should know that Tim and I have no preconceived plan for this afternoon.” The audience roars. “When do we consider this afternoon a success? In the first place, we want to exchange experiences and explore what the next first step could be.”

After that, RVS director Stannie Driessen will speak. She tells the audience why she was initially nervous about taking on ‘S Jongers: “We knew we needed a different kind of adviser: advisers who understood society. Tim had worked in addiction treatment and his letter was great. Only his resume raised questions; it had big holes in it. I thought: I don’t know what I’m getting into, but we’re going to try and see where the ship strands. I just went by my intuition. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.” The hall applauds.

‘S Jongers says he usually knows what to say, but not today: “I feel strengthened by your presence. And what’s encouraging is that most of the time the people I’m speaking to all look pretty much the same, but you’re clearly a more diverse audience.”

Experiential knowledge

The approximately ninety dispersed citizens in the room are asked to brainstorm in groups: on which issues can their personal knowledge be especially useful? Fabian Weergang tells how, as a former ‘homeless person’, he founded the Devjo foundation, which aims to build small homes for the homeless. He was initially hesitant to consult with aldermen. “In the beginning I thought: what will they think of me?” But he later realized “that they can never feel what I experienced.” And he did have something to add to their policy documents.

Probation officer Kim – a victim of sexual abuse, with a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and an anxiety disorder – also occasionally uses her experiential knowledge, albeit with the necessary restraint. “Next time you face the same prosecutor, don’t you wonder: will he still take me seriously?”

Not everyone dares to share experiential knowledge. “My parents are divorced, my father disappeared from the age of five and there were always money worries at home,” says Andries. He prefers not to share his last name for fear of risking his career. He has a high position in the government. “I had to work hard to get there. For example, as a child I received a secondary education, while I now have two masters. When I then hear what implicit assumptions are held in The Hague about entire segments of society, including families like the one where I come from, I can get very angry.”

Yet Andries keeps that to himself at work. “I am not going to say: listen, we used to not have a cent as a family, I can tell you that it is different. There is a huge chance that I will be taken less seriously afterwards. Moreover, it seems that there is no vocabulary within organizations to talk about this. That is why I am constantly looking for goat paths, in order to adjust our research directions a bit every now and then.”

Pay attention to the way people talk, dress, behave. Try to sense how the other person is

Safety

‘S Jongers also sees an important role for employers and managers. “They can provide more safety in the workplace, so that people really dare to tell their story. When I was still uneducated and a dishwasher, everyone knew everything about everyone. But the higher you get in the tree, the less we tell each other. That is a shame, because there is a lot of knowledge in our own story. It is not discussed in notes, presentations and at conferences, but it can be of great value for shaping policy in the right way.”

Does ‘S Jongers have a message for Andries? “Find an ally. You are certainly not alone in your organization. Pay attention to the way people talk, dress, behave. Try to sense how it is with the other person. And then suggest going for a coffee.”

Van der Pol adds: “There is almost never a situation in which you feel completely safe. There is always a chance that you will be rejected if you speak up. So that also takes courage.”

‘S Jongers ends the meeting with a good feeling: “Something is shifting,” he says. “The fact that we are welcome here today at the SER is proof of that. This meeting was a celebration of recognition. I hope everyone goes home lighter.”

And it doesn’t stop there, he says a few days later. For example, after the meeting, a municipal service asked him about people with the right experiential knowledge for a vacancy at that service. The idea also arose during the meeting for a meeting between dispersed citizens and people from the top of government. ‘S Jongers: „It is very clear that it cannot stop here. We have gathered a unique group of people. They know the system, they understand how to handle it. And they also understand people with a ‘backpack’ very well. That makes them perfectly equipped to help bridge the gap between the system world and the life world.”