The x-ray of poverty puts girls and boys under 14 years old first: are more than 6,300,000 million. It is 57.7% of the 11 million of those ages or almost 6 of every 10 girls and boys feed, develop and reside in homes with basic deprivations. They are 2.3 million more than those living in poor households at the end of 2017.

This “infantilization of poverty” it shot up despite the various social benefits, like the AUH and the feed card, which reveals that they are totally limited and insufficient, and do not attack the root of the problem. It is followed by those between 15 and 29 years old: there are another 5,300,000: 49.2% of the total of those ages. A 2 million increase in just 3 years. At these ages, among women between 14 and 29 years of age, unemployment rises to 26%, 3.4 times the rate of adult women. And among young men (14 to 29 years old) the rate is 19%, representing 2.9 times the rate for older men.

Another 7 million (37.2%) are between 30 and 64 years old, in a high proportion in informal jobs. There are 3.2 million more. And with more than 65 years, there are another 610,000. (11.9%). They are 250,000 more than at the end of 2017.

From these data it appears that in just 3 years, due to recession, inflation, falling wages, pensions and incomes of the majority of the population, pandemic and quarantine, and with more people and families assisted by the State, 7,700,000 people fell into poverty. And of that total, 2.4 million fell even more: they became directly destitute.

At the end of 2017, they numbered 11,300,000, 25.7% of the population. And since then, according to the semiannual measurements of the INDEC, it has not stopped rising, reaching 42% in the second half of last year: 19,000,000 people With family income below the value of the basic food basket, there are the majority of unregistered wage earners and self-employed and also a good part of formal wage earners or registered with the Social Security, which had in just 3 years real salary drops of the order of 15 to 28%. Retirees and pensioners had the same decline in income.

In relation to the active population – people who work or seek work – poverty is made up of the unemployed, 11% of the active population: there are 2,300,000 people. They are followed by the underemployed – people who work few hours, in trades, the vast majority not registered: they are 15% of the active population: 3,100,000.

With an increase in population (from 44 million to 45.4 million) the level of employment fell from 43% of the population at the end of 2017 to 40.1% at the end of 2020. At the country level they represent a loss of more than 700,000 jobs.

Wages, pensions and social benefits lost between 15% and 30% to inflation, while the fall in relation to the poverty line or basket was greater. In three years inflation was 209%, the basic food basket 241% and the INDEC wage index barely 143%.

In turn, due to the greater unemployment and loss of jobs, the number of people with incomes decreased by 1.1 million people (from 61.5 to 58.6%: 2.9 points). Consequently, less population with incomes that in turn increased less than inflation, led to total incomes increasing by 21.3%, a fall of 10.9% in relation to the rise in prices.

Regarding income distribution, the income gap per person between the richest 10% and the poorest 10% was maintained at 21 times. In 2017 that distance was 17 times. It rose to 20 times in 2018 and to 21 times in 2019. Meanwhile, the “median” is considered (what is perceived by less than half the decile), the distance rises from 16 to 18 times. In 2017 the ratio was 13 times. Poorer and richer.

