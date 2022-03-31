Poverty “The money is enough for food for three weeks, the fourth is without” – The rise in prices can be seen in Kimmo Vaalann’s life immediately

I eat and the rise in fuel prices is now driving low-income people in particular into cramped conditions.

“The money is enough for food for about three weeks. Then we think about what to eat in the fourth week, ”describes the Helsinki resident Kimmo Vaalanti59.

He contracted major depression twenty years ago. It took work ability and health first, and finally money.

Vaalanti has been on a partial sickness pension for ten years and now on a full-time sickness pension for two years.

Depression and during his illness, Vaalanti failed to pay his bills and became indebted.

“I thought I was dying and I didn’t pay the bills. The debts went into foreclosure, and now I am paying them back to society. ”

The debt is recovered every month through foreclosure. After that, Vaalanti will have 23 euros a day left. He also pays part of the rent for his apartment, as the housing allowance does not cover the entire rent.

Vaalanti emphasizes that the reason for agreeing to the interview was not the opportunity to lament one’s own livelihood. He wants to highlight those living in an even weaker situation.

“Many are much tighter than I am. They may have children, and the effects will be felt in the next generation. ”

Read more: Prices have risen rapidly in Finland, and in March the situation will worsen dramatically – the counter will say whether you are one of the biggest victims of the rise in prices

Vaalanti says his health is good for the circumstances. The drugs have worked. However, he says he is partially immobile, as wear and tear on the limbs causes nerve pain.

That is why Vaalanne has a car. In his own words, he needs it to move.

“If I walk one day, it pays off next: I can barely walk.”

For years, Vaalanti has been supplying clothes and supplies to homeless and intoxicant users who are disadvantaged themselves every week with the help of a retired lady. Even though money is spent on the car and fuel, he doesn’t want to quit his volunteer work.

“If I did nothing and stayed home, it would only kill me.”

A car is essential for Vaalann, even if it incurs costs. He has a disability sign for parking, as he has difficulty moving long distances due to foot wear.

Middle income may have to think about what they can afford now, but low-income people have nothing to compromise on, says a specialist from the Finnish Social and Health Association (Soste) Erja Saarinen.

He points out that low-income people usually don’t have the savings to survive the hardest time. Their spending has already been kept to a minimum anyway.

“Revenue goes directly to consumption.”

Read more: Food prices worry in Helsinki – “Many are already below the poverty line”

Saarinen reminds that the most low-income people spend more than half of their money on housing and food. When even more money is spent on food, the quantity and quality of the food may have to be compromised.

“It causes food insecurity. There are already people who have to stop eating because they can’t afford it. ”

Social- and representing health organizations Soste has demanded additional index increase for basic security.

“The level of basic security has already been found to be insufficient in the past,” says Soste’s specialist Anna Järvinen.

When the cost of living is growing rapidly and a lot, the benefit system should also react quickly, Järvinen says.

The poor level of basic security has also been highlighted by the human rights organizations Amnesty and the Human Rights Association. Organized by Tuesday report According to him, the level of basic security does not guarantee a sufficient livelihood in Finland and the realization of economic and social rights.

Coil has increased its discretion, for example in the case of large bills due to rising electricity prices, in which case the bills have also been replaced by basic income support.

Instead, the increased food expenditure must be covered by the basic part of the income support, which has not been increased, Järvinen says.

Soste therefore called for a gradual increase in basic security in the longer term and for all benefits to be index-linked. This would contribute to strengthening people’s resilience and flexibility for different crisis situations.

Municipalities should also be given uniform instructions on how expenditure is taken into account so that people are on an equal footing in different parts of Finland.

Energy the rise in prices and the consequent rise in other prices do not seem to be short-lived, Saarinen points out.

For example The Natural Resources Center has predictedthat the rise in food prices that began in August last year is accelerating.

The war in Ukraine has continued to raise energy prices, affecting the Finnish economy.

Read more: Russia’s attack directly affects food prices, and it is also felt in Finland – “Living in an exceptional time of rising costs,” says the professor

Vaalanti says he is also following the political debate. According to him, politicians do not have a correct understanding of the lives of the poor.

In a recent Saturday interview with HS chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo demanded cuts in social benefits such as unemployment security, housing allowance and income support.

“It’s easy to shout that social benefits should be cut, but no one can ever know in advance what life will bring to everyone,” Vaalanti recalls.

He says he has been working since he was 14, in recent years as an electrical foreman.

“Yes, I have time to pay my share of taxes during that time.”

Vaalanti says that he participated in various employment activities during his sickness pension.

“No one in them ever asked what skills I would have.”