For more than two years, Jacky Lowenstein washed in cold water and hardly ever heated. “It cost me 2,000 to 2,500 euros to fill my cistern with gas and it didn’t last two months. I have been at RSA since 2017, so it was complicated ”, he recalls. Once his gas was paid for, he did not have enough money to eat and was forced to go to the Restos du cœur. And everything went through the windows. The family home in the countryside of Compiègne, in which he stayed after the death of his parents, is a thermal strainer. “I have always been told that it is necessary to insulate, but I did not have too much the budget”, he explains. His case is not isolated. “In all, 7 million people have difficulty paying their energy bills and 3 million of the poorest households live in energy sieves and in poor sanitary conditions”, recalls the collective Stop energy exclusion, which launched on February 24 a call for donations to help low-income households to pay the rest to carry out their work.

“It’s not the number of devices that is lacking. It’s even a real Tetris ”, comments Franck Billeau, director of the Habitat Action Network. The complexity and multiplicity of aids, the regular modification of the rules limit access to thermal renovation. Added to this is the difficulty of navigating the bush of companies. Renovation scams flourish, against a background of insufficient number of certified companies.

The main obstacle remains financial

“Building a case becomes complicated. Without help, this is really not possible, especially since it is often elderly people who do not use the Internet tool well ”, confirms Claude Vervel, volunteer at Secours Catholique, Restos du cœur and Réseau action habitat. He did all the legwork for Jacky Lowenstein. The work, in progress, will allow him to be warm and reduce his bills. This support, essential for vulnerable groups, remains an underfunded aspect of public aid for renovation, deplore the associations.

But the main obstacle remains financial. “Having another 10,000 to 15,000 euros to pay once public aid has been deducted is inaccessible for fragile households for whom there are only 9 euros a day left to live on”, emphasizes Franck Billeau. The objective of the collective, sponsored by actress Emmanuelle Béart, is precisely to raise funds to help a million households carry out their work. The government had promised that this remaining charge would not exceed 10% of the cost of the work. In reality, the amount announced in September of My renovation bonus is not enough to cover the costs of a global and efficient thermal renovation. It leaves for the most modest a balance which turns around 35% and which makes this expenditure unthinkable, calculated the Abbé-Pierre Foundation.

Beyond this question, it is the entire government plan for the energy renovation of buildings that is deemed insufficient by the associations. “Investing in this sector is good for the climate, for the economy with 400,000 jobs that cannot be relocated, and for the poorest, recalls Véronique Fayet, president of Secours Catholique, one of the member associations of the collective. It is incomprehensible that the government is so off the mark. The climate law is not at all up to the challenges. ”