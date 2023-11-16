One of those shocks is the significant increase in poverty rates among Palestinians, especially in the most affected areas, in light of United Nations warnings that the poverty rate for the State of Palestine is rising at a high rate. It is expected that more than 663,000 additional people will fall under its burden if the Gaza war, which has entered its sixth week, continues for a third month.

Recent estimates issued by the United Nations Development Program and ESCWA presented possible scenarios for poverty rates in Palestine if the war continues for months to come, as follows:

After two months of war: Palestinian GDP decreased by 8.4 percent, or a loss of $1.7 billion, with the poverty rate rising by 34.1 percent from 26.7 percent to 35.8 percent of the population. Pushing almost 498,994 additional people into poverty, from 1,464,081 to 1,963,075 of the population.

After three months of war: Palestinian GDP decreased by 12.2 percent, or the equivalent of a loss of $2.5 billion. With the poverty rate increasing by 45.3 percent, from 26.7 percent, to 38.8 percent of the population. Pushing nearly 663,497 additional people into poverty, from 1,464,081 to 2,127,578 of the population.

On the verge of collapse

In this context, the writer and analyst specializing in Palestinian affairs, Ashraf Abu Al-Houl, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that it is certain that the Palestinian economy will be greatly affected by the current war; The Palestinian economy is a weak and fragile economy that does not have many components.

He adds that the Palestinian Authority’s general budget is $5 billion at the highest estimate, and most of the imports or sources of funding for this budget are what is called clearance, which is tax and customs money, especially customs, that Israel collects from the Palestinian Authority’s imports.

He points out that the Palestinian Authority does not have airports or ports, and therefore all goods entering it are through Israeli ports, which in turn collect customs, so Israel controls this money and deducts amounts from it that are the value of the services it provides to the Authority in the West Bank or Gaza in the form of electricity or… water.

He points out that there is another part of Palestinian funding that is considered essential for life, which is remittances from Palestinians abroad, in addition to a third part, which is aid and grants that come from around the world, and a small part is the result of activity that takes place in the West Bank and Gaza, an activity limited by the limited area and the fact that the two regions are under pressure. Permanent payment to Israel, as well as compensation for Palestinian workers in Israel.

He stresses that all of these sectors are severely affected by the war in Gaza, the effects of which also extend to the West Bank. There is an almost complete closure, as Gaza workers are not currently entering Israel, in addition to the restriction of the number of workers coming from the West Bank to work in Israel.

He indicated that almost all economic facilities in Gaza were destroyed, including farms and some factories that produced some local materials such as dairy, cheese, wood, etc.; As Israel targeted it, it is certain that transfers from abroad stopped. Because no money is now prevented from entering Gaza, foreign aid coming from the United States and Europe has also declined, especially to Gaza.

Also, one of the most important entities that provides services to the Palestinians and some employment, which is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), has run out of stocks and now has no ability to employ the Palestinians. Because all its projects have stopped and its schools are now occupied by hundreds of thousands of refugees.

Abu al-Hol referred to the clearing money crisis, noting that Israel announced about two weeks ago that it would transfer it to the Palestinian Authority on the condition that it deduct a portion of it that the Authority had in turn transferred to Gaza since it is part of the Authority’s territory. But the authority refused to receive this money. As an expression of its refusal to withhold funds allocated to the Gaza Strip, the Authority is also suffering from near bankruptcy and may not have the salaries of employees in the West Bank and Gaza for the next month.

He believes that, in general, all aspects of the Palestinian economy, whether in the West Bank or Gaza, have been affected to a very large and unprecedented extent, while no one can help it, which makes it on the verge of collapse.

Choking

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, there are factors that would increase the state of stagnation and decline in the growth rates of the Palestinian economy, affecting the government’s ability to fulfill its obligations to Palestinian society, which are:

Israel’s policy of deducting clearance funds will continue during the year 2023.

In addition to the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

And the policy of restrictions and closure between the governorates of the West Bank by Israel.

The agency had previously warned of a decline in Palestine’s gross domestic product in 2023, at an estimated value of 500 million US dollars, or 3 percent, compared to 2022, after previous expectations of a 3 percent growth in the Palestinian economy in the same year.

The value of the daily loss of production as a result of the complete disruption of all economic activities in the Gaza Strip is approximately 16 million US dollars, in addition to losses in property and fixed assets, according to the agency’s data.

Lack of necessities for life

As for the head of the Cairo Center for Studies and Research, the economic expert, Dr. Khaled Al-Shafi’i, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that 2.3 million citizens in Gaza are considered below the poverty line; Because of their deportation from north to south.

Al-Shafi’i considered that everyone there was in one melting pot, as they lost their property and the basics of life, such as food, drink, and housing, in addition to the lack of energy, water, electricity, and other necessities of life. As a result of the comprehensive blockade imposed by Israel.

In his statements, the economic expert warns that the war in Gaza has caused a worsening of the economic, social and humanitarian conditions in all Palestinian territories, which has caused an increase in poverty rates and a deterioration in the health environment. What has become a major challenge facing the Palestinian people, which requires urgent intervention to stop the rapid collapse of all aspects of life due to the war, especially in the Gaza Strip.

It is noteworthy that International Labor Organization estimates record the loss of 390,000 jobs, as follows: In Gaza: 61 percent (equivalent to 182,000 jobs), while in the West Bank: 24 percent (equivalent to 208,000 jobs).

According to the aforementioned UNDP and ESCWA report, which was issued a few days ago entitled “The Gaza War: Expected Social and Economic Impacts on the State of Palestine,” “development in the State of Palestine ranges between 11 and 16 years, and in Gaza between 16 and 19 years, according to the severity of Conflict,” and the economic downturn further exacerbates the catastrophic humanitarian situation, making recovery prospects more difficult and slow.