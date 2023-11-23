admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 23/11/2023 – 14:37

The poverty rate remained stable in Latin America in 2023, affecting around 183 million people, a stagnation in the results to reduce this index, in a general context of low economic growth, revealed the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ( ECLAC) this Thursday (23).

Poverty will affect 29.1% of Latin Americans this year. Of them, 11.4% – the equivalent of 72 million people – will fall into the “extreme poverty” category, that is, that population that cannot cover their basic daily food needs, estimates the ECLAC report.

The numbers are similar to those reported in 2022, when poverty fell to 29% of the Latin American population and extreme poverty reached 11.2%, returning to levels similar to those of 2019, pre-pandemic.

“Poverty numbers in 2022 [nos quais se baseia a projeção para 2023] are similar to those at the beginning and end of the last decade, which reveals insufficient progress at the regional level to achieve the objective of their eradication”, warned ECLAC when presenting the report “Social Panorama of Latin America and the Caribbean 2023”.

The situation is even less encouraging in the case of extreme poverty, as the most recent figures exceed those from 12 years ago by more than 20 million people, the organization added.

The GDP growth rate predicted for 2023 in Latin America, of 1.7% – significantly lower than the 3.8% recorded in 2022 and which could reach 1.5% in 2024 – does not allow for predictions of improvements in poverty in the region.

“In a context of low economic growth, it is to be expected that poverty and extreme poverty figures will remain practically unchanged at the regional level”, stated ECLAC Secretary General, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.

Social inequality in the region also remains at a very high level, according to ECLAC.

In Latin America, “the highest (population) decile receives an income 21 times higher than that of the lowest income decile, which represents very high inequality. The concentration of assets is even greater than that of income; in 2021, the net worth of the 105 billionaires [pessoas com bens superiores a 1 bilhão de dólares] of the region represented almost 4% of the wealth of the entire population and exceeded the levels of 2019 and 2020”, warns the report.