The supplemental poverty rate in the United States was 12.4% in 2022, an increase of 7.8% over the previous year due to the termination of assistance programs to alleviate the pandemic, the Census Bureau reported this Tuesday.

The so-called Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) takes into account non-monetary benefits such as government assistance, child bonuses and tax credits.

This is the first increase in the SPM since 2010, while the official poverty rate remained almost the same: it was 11.5% in 2022 compared to 11.6% in 2021, the report added.

This official rate takes into account pre-tax monetary income and compares it to a poverty line that in 2022 was $13,590 per person, or $23,030 for a family of four.

On the other hand, the average real household income fell by 2.3% from $76,330 annually in 2021 to $74,580 in 2022, and inflation in that period was 7.8%, the largest annual increase in the adjusted cost of living since 1981.

After the economic shock caused by the covid/19 pandemic in 2020, the United States Gross Domestic Product grew almost 6% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) , from the Department of Commerce.

According to BEA, company profits increased by 22.6% in 2021 and 6.6% in 2022.

Today’s report from the Census Bureau indicates that real average wages for all workers, including full-time and part-time employees, decreased 2.2% between 2021 and 2022.

The agency estimated that at some point in 2022 a total of 25.9 million people (7.9% of the population) lacked health insurance, compared to 27.2 million (8.3%) in the previous year .

Private insurance coverage remained more prevalent than public coverage, at 65.6% and 36.1% respectively, the report added.

EFE

