Vaccination against the coronavirus in Latin America is marked today by economic imbalances, the questioned management capacity of some governments and the battered health policies that have exacerbated the already prevailing inequality between rich and poor and they threaten to leave a significant part of the population unimmunized.

When looking at the continent as a whole, the difference is profound between the cases of Canada, which can vaccinate its population five times, and the United States, which has the resources to do so 1.7 times, compared to some Latin American nations that they will not be able to cover even half of its inhabitants with their own resources.

Thus, for example, on the Latin American side, which reports some 17 million infections and 539,000 deaths from covid-19, Mexico is at the forefront in immunization campaigns, undertaken only so far by four countries.

In this way, it bought 34.4 million doses from the US Pfizer, of which it received 439,725 on January 12.

At the same time, it negotiated 35 million doses of the serum from the Chinese CanSino, and the British AstraZeneca pre-bought 77.4 million units.

Also, with the Covax alliance of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mexico has committed 34.4 million doses, while analyzing the acquisition of 24 million more of the Russian compound Sputnik V and participates in the manufacture of 210 million doses. substances that AstraZeneca wants to market in this part of the world.

Nurses and doctors wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Ciudad Juárez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, this Thursday. Photo: EFE

While Argentina began to inoculate with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, Chile received a batch of 10,000 doses from Pfizer on December 24 and subsequently deliveries of 11,700 and 88,725 units.

To advance in the process, the government of Sebastián Piñera signed agreements with the Chinese firm Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Janssen, the pharmaceutical division of the American Johnson & Johnson.

The other champion of the Latin American immunization campaign is Costa Rica, which bought three million doses from Pfizer, of which 54,600 are already in its territory.

At the end of December, Chile received the first shipments of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and immediately began the immunization campaign. Photo: EFE

Inequality and stockpiling vaccines

“The fight against the coronavirus shows the structural inequality that exists in Latin America and that is governed by economic and political power, hence the first to start vaccinating are Mexico, Chile and Argentina, and that Costa Rica draws attention”, Román Vega, professor at the Institute of Public Health of the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, in Colombia, explained to the EFE agency.

In the opinion of this surgeon, “currently there are a hoarding of vaccines by wealthy nations with respect to those of medium development and the poorest “.

This idea takes force if the contracts signed to achieve coverage of each of the four Latin American countries that took the lead in vaccination are analyzed, the time in which they intend to do so and the beginning of the process.

Instead, the situation in the Caribbean worries, mainly that of Guyana, and of some Central American nations for lagging behind in rapprochement with manufacturers as they have no money.

However, like Costa Rica, another exception to the rule is Cuba, which is working hard to create its own vaccines -in collaboration with Iran-, showing off its recognized biotechnology experience.

Brazil, still waiting

For Vega, a member of the Peoples’ Health Movement, a global network of academic and community institutions, it is “strange” that Brazil, one of the countries with the highest purchasing power in Latin America, has not yet applied the first vaccine.

Faced with this, the expert commented, “it must be taken into account that it is a federal country, with a president like Jair Bolsonaro who has denied the existence of the virus, despite having suffered from it, and now doubts the efficacy of vaccines. “

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced a vaccination plan in mid-December, but the first injections have not yet been given. Photo: AP

Just this Thursday it was reported that the vaccination campaign in the country it will possibly start next week.

Although in Brazil the cost of vaccines has not been an impediment to purchase, the political struggle it has played a relevant role.

For this reason, Bolsonaro never tires of exposing his biased ideological position that has even led him to oppose the purchase of CoronaVac, from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, despite the fact that the nation he leads is, after in the United States, the second worst hit in America by the disease.

Public policies in the face of the pandemic

In 2021 Latin America will learn, reluctantly, that a pandemic such as the coronavirus is not managed with a single instrument such as vaccines that, although they will help save many lives because of their effectiveness, they are not the last word .

The virus advances in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, and vaccination is delayed. Photo: AFP

In that sense, clear economic, social and public health measures are needed and combined to face the crisis.

In that order of ideas, non-pharmaceutical actions such as hand washing, the use of a mask and social distancing, together with the assistance to critically ill patients in the Intensive Care Units and palliative treatments have achieved that in some places the virus has been controlled.

For this reason and given the difficulties in Latin America to access vaccines and the fact that in many countries only in 2022 can useful coverage be achieved, above 70% of the population, sanitary measures will have to be maintained.

Fear of getting vaccinated

But, as if the region needed one more problem, now the fear of getting vaccinated arises that spreads as quickly as the virus, as the results of surveys in different countries have shown.

“Worldwide, multiple messages circulate through social networks without scientific support, which seek to create fear in the population about vaccination, saying that people should not be vaccinated because the vaccine can put people’s health at risk, which can even die, which is not true, “the epidemiologist Carlos Trillos Peña alerted EFE.

Faced with this challenge, the principal professor of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Colombian University of Rosario considered essential that “all people are aware of the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce mortality, complications and viral transmission” .

In this way, Trillos explained, “confidence must be placed in that vaccines, although they were made in record time, have all the scientific support that supports them, include technological advances resulting from research with other similar diseases and viruses, and are supported by rigorous clinical trials that guarantee its efficacy and safety. “

In the coming months, the challenges for Latin America will be to overcome, in some cases, the intricate geography of its regions; adapt the infrastructure for the storage and distribution of vaccines since some need ultra-refrigeration conditions and specialized handling; train human resources and deal with diverse beliefs and cultures.

In addition, Latin Americans must now “normalize” the fact that to win the war against covid-19, governments have to do their thing and the inhabitants, as a show of responsibility to themselves and to the community, get vaccinated.

By Claudia Polanco Yermanos, EFE agency

