The Misery Index drawn up by Confcommercio in September 2022 stood at an estimated value of 17.3, an increase of five tenths of a point on the previous month. The increase is attributable to a recovery in inflation for the prices of goods and services with a high frequency of purchase, which in September recorded a change, on an annual basis, of 8.4% compared to 7.7 % of August, explains the Research Department.

In September 2022, the labor market showed limited signs of improvement. The number of employees started to grow again (+ 46 thousand units on August) after the reductions of the previous two months. The number of job seekers recorded a minimal variation (+ 8 thousand units in short-term terms). These dynamics have led to a stability in the official unemployment rate (7.9%). This evolution was associated with a reduction in inactive people (-86 thousand units in August). In the same month, the hours authorized by CIG were over 31.1 million, to which must be added approximately 4.5 million hours for checks disbursed by solidarity funds.

In September, the prices of goods and services with a high frequency of purchase showed a trend variation of 8.4%, up from 7.7% in the previous month. The acceleration of food has weighed on this trend. The first estimates from October indicate that the prices of these goods and services are still intense. It should be considered that the cost of energy and gas, included among the medium frequency ones, is not included in the calculation of the prices of goods and services at high frequency.

The persistence of high inflation, especially for those goods and services purchased more frequently by households whose consumption is in many cases scarcely compressible, and the fears of a worsening of the economic situation in the coming months, consolidate the expectations of an expansion of the area of ​​social hardship between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.