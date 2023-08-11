Home page politics

Erkan Pehlivan

Before the run-off election in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters in front of a polling station in Istanbul – including many schoolchildren. (File Photo) © President of Turkey Press Office/Imago

The lousy economic situation in Turkey affects children in particular. 15 percent of the children cannot read and understand simple texts by the end of primary school.

Ankara – The lousy economic situation in the Türkiye is becoming increasingly clear. In the meantime, this has far-reaching effects on children as well. This can be seen in a current study on “learning poverty” by the opposition party CHP. Learning poverty is defined as the inability to read and understand a simple text by the age of 10 (the end of elementary school). However, the ability to read plays a key role in facilitating learning in other areas.

Five percent of school-age children do not go to school in Turkey

According to the World Bank, the number of students up to the age of 10 who were affected by this educational poverty in 2022 was 15 percent. 5 percent of children of school age were not even enrolled in school. “Learning poverty in Turkey is 4.1 percentage points higher than the average in the Europe and Central Asia region,” write the World Bank experts.

The CHP-Office for Poverty Solidarity therefore proposes an action plan:

School-age children must remain under the surveillance of the authorities

Children who are absent from school and at risk of dropping out should be looked after by social workers

When the children are enrolled in school, it should be monitored that no fees are charged for enrollment

The school bus service should be free for children especially from poor countries

Basic skills and knowledge, literacy should be given priority in schools, and free books should be given to students who cannot afford books

Precautions should be taken against bullying and peer discrimination in schools and psychological support should be provided

Local administrations should offer free psychological support to children and families

Türkiye threatens to “dumb down” society

In an interview on Flash TV, Hacer Foggo, head of the CHP’s office for poverty solidarity, warns of far-reaching consequences, such as a “dumbing down” of society. “One of the The main reason for this is inadequate nutrition. It starts in the womb.” This inadequate or one-sided nutrition in children leads to problems with learning, warns Foggo. Many children would have to drop out of school by the age of 12 to 13 and go to work to support their families. The prices for rent and other things have risen sharply.

And the economic figures confirm the consequences of learning poverty in Turkey. According to the TV station Bloomberg HT According to data from the state statistics agency TÜIK and the UN, food prices worldwide have fallen by 11.8 percent in the past 12 months. In Turkey, on the other hand, prices have risen by 61 percent over the same period.

Turkish lira continues to free fall

And inflation is also a big problem for families in Turkey. According to TÜIK, this is now 47.83 percent. The independent economic institute “Ena Grup”, on the other hand, calculates inflation at 122.88 percent. Between January and July alone, inflation rose by 69.21 percent.

The currency decline is also becoming an increasing problem for the people in Turkey. Meanwhile, the US dollar costs over 27 TL. A year earlier the price was 17.95 TL and five years earlier it was 6 TL. Previous measures, such as a new finance minister and a new president for the central bank, have been unsuccessful. president Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised “a century for Türkiye” during his election campaign. This seems to be getting further and further away. Nevertheless, Erdogan writes on “X” (formerly Twitter) that he wants to create “a belt of peace, stability and prosperity”. (erpe)