The federal government has announced that anyone receiving basic security will soon receive ten free FFP2 masks. Children also receive tablets from the job center.

BERLIN epd / afp | Around five million people in need each receive ten free FFP-2 masks to protect against the coronavirus. As Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced on Thursday, recipients of basic security – such as Hartz IV – will receive a letter from the health insurers and health insurers. With this letter and ID card, the masks can then be picked up from pharmacies. Heil also announced that the job centers would take over the cost of tablets for needy school children.

The federal and state governments had decided on the obligation to wear medical masks at their last meeting. As a result, there were calls for support for those in need because the medical masks are more expensive than everyday masks.

Spahn pointed out that in January 300 million medical masks were sent to over 30,000 care facilities in Germany, including a good 100 million FFP2 masks. A further 30,000 packages of FFP2 masks would be given to the disabled assistance facilities, he said, and two million masks would be made available to the homeless assistance.

Last year, the government had already decided to provide around 34 million over 60-year-olds and people with previous illnesses with 15 significantly discounted FFP2 masks through health insurance companies and pharmacies.

Corona surcharge in sight?

Social Minister Heil had announced free or inexpensive medical masks for the needy for the first time last week. The delivery will now be initiated as soon as possible, he assured me. Corona protectants shouldn’t be a question of the wallet.

Heil announced that the job centers would take over the costs of digital devices from next week if needy children were not already provided for through the digital pact for schools. The extended lockdown requires this so that children whose parents could not afford it also have a tablet or printer for distance learning, the SPD politician said.

Heil also spoke out in favor of a corona surcharge on the basic security. But that is still to be discussed in the coalition, he said. Because there is increasing support from the countries, he is confident that a solution will be found, said the Minister of Social Affairs.

The German Caritas Association welcomed the free mask handover and demanded that around 180,000 refugees and people without papers should also be included. Caritas President Peter Neher said the same applies to people with incomes just above the Hartz IV limit. These groups would also have an increased risk of infection due to their difficult living conditions.