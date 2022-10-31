Switzerland is a rich country. But the writer Lukas Bärfuss grew up in poverty: his father was in prison, his mother cheated him out of money, and he became homeless. Now he is accusing his home country.

Lukas Bärfuss on the lock of the Aare river in Thun, which he used to swim a lot Image: Laila Sieber

Lukas Bärfuss quickly agreed to go in search of traces of his past in Thun. The renowned Swiss writer, dramaturge and university lecturer, who was awarded the Georg Büchner Prize, was born in 1971 and grew up in the town in the Bernese Oberland. When he then shows up at the agreed time at the meeting point in the Thun train station hall, Bärfuss doesn’t feel very well. For the first time in many years, he will return to the places that remind him of his difficult childhood and youth – a time of horror, as he says. His father was a criminal, his mother abandoned him when he was 15 years old. For five years he struggled along as a homeless person. During the day he found shelter in the city library. That saved his life.

As the first stop, Bärfuss heads for a pretty house in the idyllic old town of Thun, a five-minute walk from the train station, right on the river Aare. He points to the attic window.