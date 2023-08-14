President Andrés Manuel López Obrador oversees an IMSS-Bienestar hospital in Temixco, Morelos, on January 29, 2023. Presidency

Last Thursday, August 10, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) of Mexico released the official estimates of poverty for 2022. The main result was a significant decrease in the multidimensional poverty rate, both compared to 2020 (from 43.9% to 36.3%) and compared to 2018 (from 41.9% to 36.3%).

The reduction compared to 2020 was perhaps more expected, since the survey for that year had been carried out in the midst of a pandemic. In this sense, a reduction in poverty compared to that year was easily foreseeable. However, the reduction of 5.6 percentage points of the population living in poverty between 2018 and 2022 is something really worth noting. This achievement means that there are currently 5 million fewer poor people than in 2018, and that there are 7.2 million fewer poor people than there would be if the 2018 poverty rate had remained constant.

A notable fact is that the reduction of multidimensional poverty in Mexico in the period 2018-2022 had a peculiar characteristic: all the reduction came from moderate poverty, which went from 34.9% to 29.3%, that is, a reduction identical to that of total poverty. This implies that there was no improvement in the part corresponding to extreme poverty. In fact, in this aspect we had mixed results. On the one hand, there was some progress in extreme poverty by income, that is, that which compares the level of income of people with a line of minimum economic well-being. In this case, the extreme poverty rate by income fell from 14% to 12.1% between 2018 and 2022, which implies around 2 million fewer people in this type of poverty. To have an idea of ​​the positive of this result, it is enough to point out that this level is the lowest that we have had in this indicator in the 30 years since there are official estimates of poverty in Mexico.

However, when we analyze what happened with multidimensional extreme poverty (that is, that which, in addition to income, includes indicators of other social deprivations in the analysis), the poverty rate remained practically constant, since it went from 7, 02% to 7.06% between 2018 and 2022. How is this differentiated behavior between extreme income poverty and multidimensional extreme poverty explained? Everything is due, fundamentally, to the general increase in the lack of access to health services that has been observed from 2018 to date. That’s right, this indicator went from 16.2% to 39.1% between 2018 and 2022. In terms of people, this represents an increase of just over 30 million people. How could this have happened? Is it true that so many people lost access to health services?

The explanation lies in the failed attempt by this administration to replace Seguro Popular with the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi). Seguro Popular, with all the flaws it had (limited services, corruption, etc.), had done a good job in terms of informing the open population (those who were not affiliated with other health services) about their rights of access to health. Many of them had been registered and affiliated over the years. The creation of Insabi, on the other hand, was messy and with little information for the population. This attempt at centralization was so disastrous that it was even abandoned and replaced by a new proposal: the so-called IMSS-Bienestar.

In the meantime, however, people are not sure whether they have access to public health services. Many people found out about the disappearance of Seguro Popular, but apparently few found out what was going to replace it. Obviously, it is not enough for the President to say every morning that access to health is universal and free. People don’t know where to go if they need a consultation or, worse still, care for a disease. This is demonstrated by seeing that the percentage of the population that required medical attention and that was attended by pharmacies, clinics or private hospitals went from 50% in 2018 to 63% in 2022. That is, the uncertainty of whether or not they are affiliated with some public health system, whether or not they will be treated in public clinics or hospitals, has resulted, in fact, in an increase in the participation of the private sector in medical care and, therefore, in a greater disbursement of resources from the population. This, without a doubt, must be corrected as soon as possible.

The IMSS-Bienestar has before it a titanic battle in which it must be in charge of affiliating, credentialing and, above all, informing the population about how and where to exercise their right to health (besides, obviously, increasing the clinical infrastructure and hospital in the country). It is not by chance, and it is particularly serious, that the greatest increase in the lack of access to health services has occurred in the poorest states of the country: in Chiapas and Oaxaca this lack grew by almost 50 percentage points between 2018 and 2022; while in Guerrero, Michoacán, Tabasco, Veracruz and Hidalgo this deficiency grew by more than 30 percentage points in the same period. It is urgent to address this problem and inform the population as soon as possible where and how they can exercise their right to health.

It is important to note that the fact that people say that they no longer have access to health services does not necessarily mean that they no longer have it. Public clinics and hospitals are still there. In other words, the hospital infrastructure has not diminished between 2018 and 2022. On the contrary, in this administration many half-finished hospitals and clinics were completed and many others that were an authentic shell were equipped. However, as long as people don’t know what to do or where to go if they need medical attention, the country will continue to fail the people who need it the most. This is perhaps the most important challenge at this time if we want to continue having good results in the fight against poverty.

