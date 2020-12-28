Poverty In Finland, more than a hundred thousand people have to resort to the “stigma of the welfare state” every year – How to make food queues shorter?

According to the researcher, charity becomes a social problem if a person has to resort to food aid for a long time. In Finland, the stabilization of food aid is already becoming a means of survival for generations.

In Finland there are between 100,000 and 200,000 people who turn to food aid distributed as a charity each year, and by 2020 the number of people in need of food aid has clearly increased. The reason is the coronavirus epidemic, which has caused many laid off or unemployed people to need food aid to cope with their daily lives.

HS dealt extensively with food queues in his story published on Monday.

On a larger scale, food aid is anything but a problem-free thing, says University Lecturer in Social Policy at the University of Helsinki Tuomo Laihiala.

He uses the term food security. It means that all people always have the opportunity to have enough food for a healthy life.

From a food security perspective, those who seek food aid do not necessarily suffer from malnutrition or hunger. However, they suffer from the uncertainty brought about by scarcity: they cannot be sure how to get the next adequate meal for themselves and their loved ones.

This is a weekly struggle for many Finns.

“The situation is perverted. In the speeches and in the eyes of the Social Welfare Office and Kela, people just get by with the income and benefits they receive, but in reality there is a considerable gap between their income and necessary expenses, ”says Laihiala.

In such a situation, it is easy to cut costs first for food, Laihiala states. Up to a certain point, it is possible to buy cheaper or tender food, but at some point, these means will no longer help either.

That would not be a problem if the situation were temporary. In that case, food aid would provide a straw to the momentary pain. However, there is a large number in Finland where the scarcity has continued for years.

Laihiala emphasizes that charity itself is not a problem. The problem is that there are a lot of people in Finland who are constantly dependent on charity.

“When a person has resorted to charity for years, it becomes a parallel system that complements social benefits and subsidies,” says Laihiala.

The lean industry states that charity is a poor security system because, unlike official benefits and subsidies, it is not bound by any legal rules of the game. No one can guarantee that there is enough food for everyone in the food queue or that everyone will get the amount of food they need.

According to Laihialaia, however, the idea of ​​assessing the need for food aid does not sit in the Finnish welfare state. In principle, food aid is used by those in need and those in need, and it is not appropriate to assess their need for aid on the basis of income, for example.

“Needs assessment may suddenly sound like a good solution, but it is already inappropriate in Finland that a person living in a bad situation should first be able to prove that he or she has a low enough income, for example, to get enough food,” says Laihiala.

A queue of thousands of people formed at Rautatientori when Hurstinapu distributed Christmas bags on 23 December.­

In general recourse to charity to meet basic needs is contrary to the principles of the Nordic welfare state. The welfare state should automatically safeguard the basic needs of all its citizens.

Indeed, researchers have referred to prolonged food aid, often with less flattering language images. It has been named, among other things, a leak or a disgrace to the safety network of the Finnish welfare state.

Laihiala estimates that in Norway, for example, those who resort to food aid are more often the margins of society than in Finland. Here, those who rely on it are, in the words of Laihiala, “ordinary Virtas and Korhos”: unemployed, people on disability pension, laid off or suffering from health problems.

According to the skin industry, prolonged recourse to food aid is also starting to be a cross-generational problem in Finland.

“Children who went to food aid in the 1990s are now turning to food aid. Soon their grandchildren might visit there, ”Laihiala says.

“Food aid has been widely distributed here for about 30 years. It can be concluded from this that Finland has not succeeded in breaking the inheritance of inferiority. ”

Laihiala calls the stabilization of food aid and the growing need for aid a “huge social policy problem”. How, then, could food queues be truncated?

According to the lean industry, food aid should first be given more social work.

“That is, counseling and other low-threshold activities that could reach individuals and families in need of special support and assistance,” Laihiala says.

A large proportion of food aid customers are already customers of health and social care, the employment office or Kela, but not all of them may have applied for the benefits or subsidies to which they are entitled.

“For many, reliance on official support and assistance from society may seem too challenging due to bureaucracy. Counseling could potentially get more customers out of the bread queues, ”says Laitila.

The need for food aid has grown this year. Food aid bags on the steps of Tampere Free Church on Christmas Eve.­

Another clear remedy would be to raise the level of basic security or at least to reform the support application system, Laitila says.

“There is certainly no consensus on what level of basic security would be or be called basic income or something else.”

“But definitely the solution most want would be to cut red tape related to subsidies and benefits,” Laihiala says.

He stresses that there is no need to get rid of food aid completely. It has a social function, as long as it remains an emergency measure and does not grow into a permanent form of support that complements the minimum subsistence level.

“Such would be a much more functioning society, where charity food aid only needs to be resorted to in the event of a temporary and sudden emergency. At the moment, this is a completely idealistic idea. ”

The article by Tiina Silvasti, Professor of Social Policy at the University of Jyväskylä, has also been used in the story. Consolidation of food aid in Finland. In the footsteps of necessity and legitimacy (2011).