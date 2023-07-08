Poverty in Germany is growing dramatically, and the distribution struggle at the food banks is coming to a head. The fate of an academic shows that it can happen to anyone.

Msometimes children came and marveled at the table-goers like strange animals in the zoo, with a mixture of fascination and probably a bit of horror. After all, you didn’t see people like that every day. Of course, the offspring of well-off parents from the neighborhood, who were accompanied by a teacher, brought a little something for the poor, because it is considered educationally valuable. Among the gifts was, for example, a can of “Ja” brand peeled tomatoes. The cheapest is just good enough.

Alexandra Zipperer, who has been dependent on one of the many Berlin food banks for fourteen years and has now published the book “Tafeln wie Gott in Deutschland” (Tafeln like God in Germany), always found these poverty-oriented visits to be humiliating: “The children stood there, not really knowing what they were supposed to do here and stared at us with wide eyes. It was the height of humiliation to be stared at by such small beings as something extraterrestrial, not belonging.”