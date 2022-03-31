The poverty rate in Argentina fell in the second half of 2021, in a context of economic recovery and job creation, but remains at the mercy of high inflation that strongly impacts the cost of the basic food and services basket.

According to data released this Wednesday (30) by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec)the poverty rate stood at 37.3% of the urban population in the second half of last year, 3.3 percentage points below the level recorded in the first half of 2021 and 4.7 points lower than in the same period of 2020.

The indigence rate was 8.2% in the second half of the year, 2.5 points below the first half of 2021 and 2.3 points below the same period in 2020.

This improvement took place within the framework of the recovery that the Argentine economy experienced in 2021, with a 10.3% expansion that ended three years of strong recession and allowed the creation of 1.8 million jobs and a drop in the rate of employment. unemployment, which in the fourth quarter of last year fell to 7%, its lowest level since 2016.

The positive impact of the economic recovery was not enough, however, to bring poverty and indigence rates back to pre-covid-19 pandemic levels due to persistently high inflation in Argentina, which in 2021 accelerated to 50.9 % per year.

“We managed to increase production and employment, but we still haven’t managed to make distribution fairer. And, to a large extent, distribution is not fairer because inflation is on our tail. We have to work on that”, said the Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

Poverty and inflation

For the economist Leopoldo Tornarollithe drop in the poverty rate is explained by the growth in employment in the last semester of 2021 and by the deceleration of the increase in the cost of the basic food basket and services – an indicator that marks the poverty line -, which was 14.5% in the second half, compared to an increase in the general consumer price index of 21.3% in the same period.

Tornarolli, senior researcher at the Center for Distributive, Labor and Social Studies (CEDLAS) at the National University of La Plataalso told Efe that, although revenues grew less than the general price index, they did so above the evolution of the cost of the basic food and services basket, thus also contributing to poverty reduction in the second half of the year.

The official report released this Wednesday specifies that the income of indigent families in the second half of 2021 was on average 35.2% below the cost of the basic food basket, while the income of poor families was on average 36.9% below the total. of the basic basket.

dark horizon

For this year, the prospects for the evolution of social indicators are not very positive.

“We are not very sure, but what we have seen so far makes us pessimistic and it seems unlikely that poverty will be reduced again during the first half of 2022,” said Tornarolli.

According to the researcher, it is “unlikely” that employment will grow again “strongly” as in the last semester and that there will be an improvement in real wages given the acceleration of inflation since December last year.

“In the first two months of 2022, the value of the total basic basket grew by more than 10.1% and it is certain that, when we know the March data, we will have an accumulated increase of more than 15% in three months, against 14.5 % of the last six months of 2021,” he added.

Economists project that inflation will accelerate in 2022 to at least 55% per year, in a context in which, in addition, Argentina will be forced to make a fiscal adjustment as part of the commitments assumed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the recently sealed debt refinancing agreement.

The Argentine government assures that the agreement will not imply cuts in social spending, although it will redirect it towards training and employment programs.

Social organizations, meanwhile, have increased pressure on the streets – with protests this Wednesday in Buenos Aires and other parts of the country – demanding more social assistance and food assistance plans.