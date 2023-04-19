On March 5, 2013, the then Vice President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, accompanied by ministers and soldiers, he appeared on national television and, with a broken voice, announced to the country the death of the commander: Hugo Chávez Frías.

“We received the harshest and most tragic information that we can transmit to our people: at 4:25 in the afternoon (…) Commander President Hugo Chávez Frías has died,” he prayed.

Venezuelan Vice President Nicolás Maduro announces the death of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez on March 5, 2013 in Caracas.

The announcement unleashed uncertainty in a country that until then was unaware of hyperinflation or forced migration. “What are we going to do without the commander?” asked the citizens in the country’s squares, while they mourned his departure.

The government asked the same question. What would Venezuela be without the man who founded the so-called Bolivarian revolution, who broke with bipartisan politics and was the architect of the early years of the Venezuelan economy. What to do without the lieutenant colonel from Sabaneta de Barinas, son of teachers, who He was in charge of Venezuela for 13 years, one month and three days and that only cancer ended up breaking him.

(You can read: Venezuela: why is there a division in the opposition over the primary elections?)

Since the failed coup in 2002, Chávez had hardened his hand against the media and maintained his confrontational stance with the United States. He began to be called a dictator, polarization increased, and political confrontations were daily, even within families.

The Catholic Church was also attacked with insults and insults, even though the president called himself a Christian and constantly showed -in addition to the Constitution- a crucifix that accompanied him. However, his back was high.

Drawing on the wall of a building alluding to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

The rise of Nicolás Maduro

Just three days after that fateful Tuesday, Vice President Maduro assumed power and was finally elected as president on April 14, 2013. And although it was anointed by the socialist leader, with the death of Chávez, the country lost international prominence, as the oil checkbook shrank, migration skyrocketed, and political instability became the norm, which increased the bill for the Government, which ended up sanctioned, accused of crimes against humanity and with questioned legitimacy.

“With Chávez this would never have happened”, many Venezuelans pray, referring to the crisis that broke out in the last decade under the mandate of Nicolás Maduro, who during these ten years has been the target of criticism from sectors of Chavismo who accuse him of distancing himself from his political father to preserve power at all costs.

“Socialism is the way,” Maduro continually says, who nevertheless relaxed the strict economic controls established by Chávez and has allowed de facto dollarization in order to face an unprecedented crisis.

Since Chavez’s death, the president abandoned the idea of ​​being a “bad imitation” and began to design his own identity, says political analyst Luis Vicente León, director of the renowned pollster Datanálisis. “He realized that next to Chávez he weakens,” he adds.

(In addition: Colombia rules out, for now, bringing Venezuelan gas, says Benedetti from Caracas)

Chávez is also a symbol of pain and sadness, of the rupture of families that abandoned these lands because of his project.

The truth is that after a decade, although the “Commander” continues to have 50 percent popularity in the neighboring country, His figure “is more and more a symbol and less power”. The analyst Daniel Varnagy points out that, although Chávez is considered by many as a reference of gratitude, he is also a symbol of “pain and sadness, of the breakup of families that abandoned these lands because of his project.”

In the opposition they prefer not to talk about it. When consulted by this newspaper, several anti-government leaders choose not to comment on who has already died, but insist that the Venezuelan catastrophe is a consequence of the boom years that served to increase public spending.

The then Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez (d.) and his executive vice president and chancellor, Nicolás Maduro, during a meeting in Caracas, on November 8, 2012.

And it is that, among other things, Maduro no longer has the enormous oil resources of the Chávez era.

For the economist Aarón Rodríguez, There is no doubt that oil gave Chávez the economic breadth with which the country lived in his years. With one of the world’s largest oil reserves, social spending was the administration’s focus and $100 a barrel showed a rich country.

But, experts say, a scenario contrary to the bonanza like the one that exists today was never thought of, where Venezuelan crude production is stagnant at around 700,000 barrels per day, compared to the 3 million that were produced in Chávez’s best moment.

(You can read: The network of corruption in Venezuela that splashes Colombia)

Thus, Maduro’s decade in power has been marked by a severe and deep economic crisis, with seven years of recession and four of hyperinflation.

Since his re-election in 2018, in disputed elections, Maduro has also received strong international rejection and has been riddled with international sanctions led by the US, which even imposed an embargo on crude oil. To this is added that the Government has an open investigation in the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity after the repression of massive protests in 2017.

Hence, Maduro has a meager 22 percent popularity rating, a far cry from Chávez’s 70 percent in his prime.

The figures of the crisis

Economic data is the best evidence of this decade of crisis. For example, in 2013, GDP per capita was $15,975, while at the end of 2022 it stood at $3,000.

At the same time, the nation’s GDP went from 371,000 million dollars ten years ago to an unstoppable fall that reduced the size of the economy by almost 80 percent. Nicolás Maduro, in his memory and account of him, said in 2023 that it had grown 15 percent.

Regarding inflation, while 2013 closed with a figure of 56.2 percent; in 2022, according to data provided by the same Government, the number stood at 234 percent. In that same period, the nation began to count thousands of Venezuelans who left the country.

(It may interest you: Venezuela is not on the right track for the 2024 elections)

Today the minimum wage corresponds to about 6 dollars a month. In recent years, Venezuela has had three currency reconversions that, in total, have removed 14 zeros from the currency. Photo: Cristian Hernandez / EFE

The latest United Nations report indicates that, by 2023, Venezuelans abroad already number 7.18 million. And it is that in Venezuela little had experienced the phenomenon of migration. 10 years ago the country was not a recipient of foreign currency. On the contrary, 2,356 million dollars left Venezuela as remittances to other countries and only 120 million dollars entered, sent from abroad by migrants.

In 2022, according to a report by the Inter-American Dialogue organization, it is estimated that the country received 4.2 billion dollars in remittances.

The Venezuelan president does not have a defined rival and the truth is that he will do what he has to do to preserve power. that’s the strategy

During his tenure, Chávez sought zero levels of poverty and hunger, reaching 11.8 percent in 2013. Data that contrasts strongly with that of 2022, when poverty had one of its highest peaks and was located at 81.5 percent. In terms of unemployment, the figure was 5.6 percent in 2013 and 7.8 percent in 2022.

(On other issues: Sanctions and blockade of funds block Venezuela’s negotiating table)

When it comes to minimum wage, there is no way to hide the crisis either. In 2013, the media reported with alarm that the salary in the country was around 390 dollars a month. Today the figure is about 7 dollars a month with a dollar that went from 6.30 bolivars to 25 bolivars. To which are added three currency reconversions that, in total, have removed 14 zeros from the currency.

The siege against President Nicolás Maduro, whose legitimacy is questioned by some governments, as well as massive migration, ended up affecting Venezuelans that now they must request visas to enter dozens of countries, which before received without any requirement more than a passport to the once richest travelers in South America.

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela. In these years, Maduro has survived the internal fractures of Chavismo and, according to experts, “he will do what he has to do” to preserve power.

But the truth is that Maduro has also survived internal fractures within Chavismo, which appears to be a united and strong block despite the dissent. And at the same time, it has taken advantage of the fractures in the opposition, which began to weaken in 2017 with the imprisonment and disqualification of leaders and ended up fractured last January when it ended the “interim government” of Juan Guaidó, the latest strategy promoted to remove the president from power.

One year after the presidential elections, the Venezuelan president does not have a defined rival and the truth is that “he will do what he has to do” to preserve power. “That is the strategy,” insists León. Meanwhile, the opposition hopes to define a single candidate on October 22 in primary elections, which seem to find no safe path.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Why is Venezuela still the most corrupt country in America?

Protests in Venezuela threaten to deflate bubble of economic improvements

The United States responds to Maduro that it will maintain its sanctions on Venezuela