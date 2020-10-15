This aid will be intended for the poorest. “This will allow us to have a better month“, comments a beneficiary of the RSA. Each beneficiary of the RSA will receive 150 euros, then an additional 100 euros per child for the homes. The beneficiaries of the APL will also receive 100 euros more from the first child. The aid will be paid only once , in the coming weeks, indicates France 2.

Nearly a million French people have slipped into poverty following the health and economic crisis, indicate charities. In fact, requests for aid are exploding. Government assistance is not sufficient for the Abbé Pierre Foundation, which requested “a stimulus check of 500 euros per modest family“and”the revaluation of the sustainable RSA“.

