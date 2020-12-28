You denounce a disengagement of public authorities in the district of Elsau. What are the consequences for its inhabitants?

Hülliya Turan First of all, there is a feeling of abandonment which is expressed in a very massive way. In Elsau, households live with very low incomes, a high unemployment rate, and young people who are struggling to find a future. However, it is a district which has never benefited from urban renewal projects and from the credits allocated to the city of Strasbourg. This will finally be the case in the coming months and it is a tool that will improve the material quality of housing, which will have to be accompanied by an ambitious project in terms of local shops. Economic life must resume to get the neighborhood out of isolation. Because there has been no public investment for very long years, while public services, banks and businesses have disappeared. Car or public transport are necessary for any daily need. The inhabitants therefore feel they are being left behind.

The law to fight “separatism” will be examined in January. Do you think it answers a problem in this neighborhood?

Hülliya TuranIf we want to fight against “separatism”, the priority should be to take care of our neighborhoods, that’s for sure. When the inhabitants feel abandoned, they naturally turn to their neighbors, those to whom they feel closest and this can create withdrawal on ethnic, racial and discriminating grounds. Unfortunately, social misery also participates in these community retreats and we know that in these neighborhoods movements based on religious fundamentalism, whatever it may be, thrive more. However, by improving the daily life of citizens, by giving them prospects for the future, the means to flourish through leisure, culture and work, these risks are de facto reduced. It may not be as mechanical but if the government wants to fight against “separatism” it should be a priority.

At the local level, how, then, to recreate hope and improve daily life in the neighborhood?

Hülliya TuranIt is with the inhabitants that we must transform the district. The bet I am making is to see them invest in projects, be at the origin of them. We are currently struggling to meet them, there is a rupture with part of the population, which no longer has confidence in the public word. The link needs to be re-woven urgently, it is a key issue. This is why we are setting up hotlines in the neighborhood to meet us. We are also planning to organize forums, to invite the population to discuss specific topics, free speech.

The purpose of these meetings will be precisely that the inhabitants regain confidence and take in hand the future of their district. Elsau has assets, with the Ill which crosses it and should allow us to develop water sports and others. With meadows, where urban farms will be able to establish themselves. He also sees the birth of stars, such as footballer Michaël Cuisance, rapper Larry, who inspire young people. If we rely on these points, it can really transform the image of the neighborhood and especially the lives of its inhabitants.