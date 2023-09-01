“Long live Syria! Down with Bachar!” This slogan, popularized during the revolution that began in 2011 and ended in a civil war, had not been heard in Syrian cities controlled by the Damascus government for years. But the poverty to which 12 years of conflict, international sanctions and the perennial corruption of the regime have led to a new wave of protests, centered in the south of the country. This occurs just when the president, Bashar El Assad, was managing to break his isolation and resume relations with other Arab states.

This Friday, hundreds of people gathered in a central square in Sueida, a town with a Druze majority in southern Syria and which has remained loyal to the regime during most of the conflict. According to the medium suwayda 24, directed from exile, but with journalists inside the country, was “the largest demonstration against Assad in Sueida since the start of the uprising in 2011.” The digital newspaper assures that some 2,000 people participated in the protest waving the multicolored Druze flag and shouting slogans such as “Get out with Bachar!” and “Free Syria!”

It was precisely in this town and in others in the province of the same name where the protests began in mid-August. In principle, they were due to the withdrawal of fuel subsidies, which almost tripled their price overnight. At the same time, the Government ordered public salaries to be doubled and the minimum wage increased to 185,940 Syrian pounds (about 26 euros at the official exchange rate, practically half at the real exchange rate), but the collapse of the Syrian pound —which has lost 80 % of its value since the end of July—inflation has skyrocketed.

The UN World Food Program estimates that a minimum wage is only enough to buy a third of the basic food for a family of five members and to cover barely a tenth of all family expenses. Already in June, the United Nations warned that 90% of the Syrian population lives below the poverty line, and almost 70% depends on humanitarian aid after 12 years of a conflict in which around half a million have died. of people. Half the population has been displaced from their homes.

Concern in Damascus

From the protests over the famine, the strikes, the strikes and the resignations of some local officials, they have gone on to political demands and the denunciation of the El Asad regime. And that is probably the most worrying thing for Damascus, given that Sueida had stayed out of the 2011 protests and that the regime has tried to rely on minorities – Alawites, Christians, Druze – to counter the greater weight in the opposition of the Sunnis, traditionally removed from power in Syria. Perhaps that explains the regime’s response. While Syrian leaders have accused protesters now of being in the hands of “extremists” — especially after the attack on Baath party headquarters and the police — and have blamed the international embargo for the economic crisis, security forces are They have moved away from the center of the cities and have been confined in their barracks. This is the opposite of 2011, when the police, military and related militias were launched to massacre the protesters.

However, the demonstrations have spread to the neighboring province, Daraa, the birthplace of the 2011 revolution, where dozens of people protested on Friday carrying the Syrian rebel banner and chanting against Iran, one of the main supporters of the regime. But there have also been protests in coastal cities such as Latakia and Tartus, traditional strongholds of the regime, where Assad and the Baath party have been criticized.

Protest in the southern Syrian city of Sueida on September 1, 2023. SAM HARIRI (AFP)

The protests also come at a time when the regime believed it was possible to end its isolation. Assad has prevailed over the rebels with the help of Russia and Iran and has regained control of much of Syrian territory, with the exception of the province of Idlib —in the hands of Salafi groups—, some portions of northern Aleppo province —under the control of rebel groups supported by Turkey— and in the northwest of the country, where the regime’s presence coexists with the administration of the Kurdish militias supported by the United States. And this victory has caused many Arab states, especially those in the Gulf, to change their position and re-establish ties with Damascus.

In May, the Arab League reinstated Syria into the organization 12 years after its expulsion. The criticism from Western countries, which want to maintain pressure on a regime accused of bombing its population and the forced disappearance of at least 130,000 people, was useless. But within the European Union there have also been voices from some political leaders calling for negotiations with El Asad. Even the Government of Turkey, the country that has been most involved in supporting the opposition and the Syrian rebels, is considering what steps to take to normalize relations. Damascus hoped that this return to the international stage would allow it to alleviate the dire economic situation. Whether the protests—and the regime’s reaction to them—tips the balance one way or the other remains to be seen.

“The reasons behind the recent outbreak of protests are the regime’s policies, which have led to deteriorating living conditions,” explains Baraa Khurfan, a researcher at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies in Istanbul. Specifically, the suspension of subsidies for basic products and the disenchantment with the lack of results after the normalization with other Arab countries. This lack of results is attributed by the expert to the regime’s lack of cooperation regarding the demands of its partners in exchange for financial aid, for example, in the fight against the production and trafficking of captagon, a drug that is flooding the Middle East.

Khurfan stresses that, in addition, the protests “challenge the image of stability that the regime intends to give”, under which a “reality in which the population is not satisfied with the situation or with its way of governing” looms.

