After years of being seen as public enemy number one, inflation is no longer the main concern of Argentines. Its place is beginning to be taken by poverty, falling wages and unemployment. This is confirmed by the latest opinion polls, while official data on the state of the economy suggest that this social perception is taking hold. Almost seven months after taking office, Javier Milei’s government is advertising as its greatest achievement, along with the adjustment of public spending, the fall in the inflation rate, which last month was 4.2%. But this result has been achieved at a very high cost: recession, slowdown in activity and consumption, a sharp decline in the purchasing power of wages and pensions, job losses, more poverty and more social inequality.

What is the main problem that the Government should solve?, the consulting firm Opina Argentina asked 2,591 people in June, as part of a periodic monitoring. “For the first time, unemployment, at 37%, is the main cause of concern for citizens. In the last month, the perception of this problem rose eight percentage points, relegating inflation to second place, at 29%. The older the population, the greater the concern about unemployment,” the study warned.

The results are consistent with those obtained by other surveys. The consulting firm Trespuntozero conducted a study of 1,100 cases at the end of last month: 30.5% said poverty was the biggest problem and 26.8% said inflation. The consulting firm Opinaia conducted 1,000 questionnaires throughout the country and 61% said poverty was the main problem. By the end of May, the political satisfaction and public opinion survey carried out bi-monthly by the University of San Andrés had already recorded this trend. Out of 1,006 cases from all over the country, 36% said low wages were the biggest problem and 35% said poverty.

Economy slowed down

The incipient change in social mood is correlated with official data on the economic situation. The National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) detected that last year ended with 41.7% of the population below the poverty line and 11.9% below the indigence line. In the first quarter of this year, after the devaluation and the inflationary jump with which Milei’s government started in December, both values ​​would have increased. The monitoring carried out by the Catholic University of Argentina concluded in the last few hours that poverty affects 54.6% of the population and indigence, 19.8%.

The recession was also reflected in the latest Indec reports. In the first three months of the year, Argentina’s Gross Domestic Product plummeted by 5.1% compared to the same period in 2023. Investment plummeted by 23.4% year-on-year and by 12.6% compared to the previous quarter.

As expected, the drop in activity impacted the level of employment. Of the 47.1 million people estimated to live in the country, Indec analyzes 29.6 million who live in central urban agglomerations. In that universe, the economically active population is made up of 14.2 million people. 44.3% have jobs. The unemployment rate grew two points in the first three months of 2024: it reached 7.7% overall. When Milei took office, the unemployment rate was 5.4%, the lowest in 36 years.

Falling income

In this scenario, having a job or a pension does not guarantee escaping poverty either. The minimum wage has been set since May at 234,315 pesos (about 256 dollars, at the official exchange rate) and that number implies a real drop of close to 30% compared to 12 months ago. In July, the minimum pension, with additional benefits included, reached 285,622 pesos (about 312 dollars), experiencing a real drop of 12% compared to the previous year. The latest data from Indec placed the basic basket —which marks the poverty line— at 275,518 pesos per adult and the food basket —which defines indigence— at 125,235 pesos per adult. For the UCA, on average the population lost 20% of its real purchasing power in the last year.

“The situation of the labor market is very bad. Since December, 130,000 registered jobs have been lost,” says Sebastián Etchemendy, a doctor in Political Science from the University of California and professor at the Torcuato Di Tella University. “Although there is a perceived relief, inflation remains high and at these levels it could reach 60% annually,” he points out. A Conicet researcher, Etchemendy explains that, with the previous government, headed by the Peronist Alberto Fernández, the income of informal workers had already been declining in the face of rising inflation, while “until mid-2023, workers under collective agreements managed to match inflation in collective bargaining negotiations.” [entre los sindicatos y las empresas o el Estado]. Now, instead, everyone is losing.” This group includes retirees: “A third of Milei’s fiscal adjustment is on pensions,” he says.

The government, Etchemendy observes, is facing a paradoxical situation. “They are applying a very strong adjustment to income and pensions, but it is still not enough for the kind of stabilization they are seeking. It will not be enough. The result is the worst: recession plus inflation.”

Growing inequality

While all social sectors suffer from it, the collapse in income affects the poorest the most. In other words, it deepens inequality. The recent Indec report on income distribution is categorical in this regard: during the first quarter of 2024, the 10% of the population with the greatest resources concentrated 35.4% of total income, while a year ago it concentrated 33.8%. The poorest 40% of the population, together, barely managed to gather 13.4% of total income. A year ago it gathered 14.4%. The richest tenth in Argentina then received 19 times more income than the poorest tenth. Now it received 23 times more.

“Argentina had a different place in Latin America, it was a stratified society, but with high levels of income distribution. Today they are trying to change the configuration of society and inequality is becoming structural,” warns Adriana Clemente, PhD in Social Sciences and professor at the University of Buenos Aires.

“The most tragic indicator of what is happening is indigence,” he says. Ten days ago, the Statistics and Census Department of the City of Buenos Aires revealed that, in the district with the most resources in the country, 35.1% of the population is poor and 15.3% is destitute. Both categories have expanded abruptly in one year: in the first quarter of 2023, poverty affected 21.8% of Buenos Aires residents and indigence, 8.4%. “A 15% indigence rate in Buenos Aires means that at the national level there will be close to 20% of destitute people, people who cannot even have two meals a day,” says Clemente, a specialist in social policies. “Once this spiral of social decline begins, it cannot be reversed for years, for decades,” he warns. “Problems with schooling, access to health and housing are becoming endemic, violence and problematic consumption are increasing, as is drug trafficking… Inequality is becoming a way of life.”

