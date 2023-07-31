Rapallo – Poverty, what happens in the summer? They contract a little, because seasonal jobs (which, as you know, at the moment have more supply than demand) meet many people who need an income. Unfortunately, however, the character is, in fact, seasonal, so the needs remain around the corner, especially in the face of galloping inflation. The general situation can be photographed well through the reading that can be given by the Voluntary Service Consultation of Rapallo, the body that brings together the city’s non-profit associations and manages the Solidarity Emporium in via Emiliani, where foodstuffs are distributed. “Right now – explains the president, Ileana Korea – 220, 230 families turn to us. In winter, we were at 260, 270. We have to note that often we are dealing with large families, with several children». It is assumed that this is the case above all for families of foreign origin. Certainly, “there are memberships that have a solution of continuity but then return over time, because work has become precarious and seasonal – he continues Korea – In general, there is an increase in demands, because the new poverty is coming. We have very high inflation and this has affected the average salaries of people, who can cover primary expenses but then end up in trouble on the shopping cart. With an income of 1,200 euros, 600 rent does not leave much room for food. For this, they come to us and I have to thank our volunteers who put up with a great job». Rapallo is also an emblematic case because, during the covid years, the pocket of poverty was supported by ad hoc funding that came from the State, with which the Municipality bought long-life foodstuffs: «Unfortunately, that component is now cut. We continue to have surpluses of fresh food from shops, restaurants and delicatessens, but we are suffering with packaged food. We appeal to businesses to join the “Good Samaritan” initiative for surpluses, and to all those who can to participate in collections in supermarkets or bring us something in Via Emiliani. We have no other channels”