Mediolanum Foundation, social balance sheet published

The Mediolanum Foundation social report “Together we are stronger” was published today in the digital version on the website www.fondazionemediolanum.it and subsequently made available also in English and Spanish and further authenticated in Blockchain, as a guarantee of legal solidity that makes every file and document virtually incorruptible, eternal and traceable.

By making public the results of 2023, the year of registration in the RUNTS, Fondazione Mediolanum, in addition to fulfilling its legislative duties, intends to make the reporting of its work transparent to all donors and stakeholders who have supported it, allowing them to verify all the objectives achieved.

The commitment undertaken by the Foundation in strengthening the skills of minors, in the fight against poverty and social inequalities, in continuity with the projects carried out over the years, has allowed to give comfort to many economically and socially fragile families who have been supported in dealing with the basic needs of daily life in Italy and in the World.

In 2023, the Foundation granted 6,997,507 euros (+24% vs 2022) to 247 projects by 232 non-profit organizations, which helped 23,000 minors. A commitment carried out with awareness campaigns and fundraisers, in Italy and around the world: 78% in Europe, 12% in Asia, 7% in Africa and 3% in Central and South America. Results that bring the number of minors supported to 221,000 since 2005, and with the goal of helping 300,000 boys and girls by 2030.

The social balance sheet – declares Sara Doris, Executive President of Fondazione Mediolanum and Vice President of Banca Mediolanum – represents the tool for transparent and direct comparison with our stakeholders. The goal we pursue year after year is to report how we are realizing our vision and mission, concrete commitments we make to people and to evaluate the impact generated. Furthermore, the registration in the section dedicated to the so-called “philanthropic entities”, confirms the Foundation’s desire to equip itself with an instinctive identity in the non-profit sector, characterized by its vocation of attention to the territory with fundraising and disbursements, within the scope of projects dedicated to childhood. My thanks go first and foremost to the associations with which we collaborate, but all the people who support us in different ways are essential: donating their time as volunteers do and their support as donors do. Precious are the Mediolanum Values ​​Managers, the Mediolanum Charity Ambassadors and all those who have always been at our side.