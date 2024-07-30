Venezuela Elections, Maduro Wins: How Hard Is It to Hope for Freedom? Analysis

With a’voter turnout of 59% and 51.2% of the votes won Maduro; and a spectre is haunting the Venezuela. It is not the ghost of the Marx’s 19th century communismwhose dialectic lost experimental honesty already during the dictatorial course of the 20th century.

It is no longer the real socialism of those who, with reasoning, courageously failing, have been wronged by history. It has won Madurodragging with it a tired statolatry: without the reasoning of freedomswith a pauperist homologation that has been boiled and re-boiled for over twenty-five years.

Venezuela is suffering. The fall in prices of petroliumthe super inflation it’s a unmatched public debt have led most families below the poverty line. Since the global crisis of 2013, the decline has accelerated, so much so that since 2017, people have been living in state of poverty over 90% of households. In 2021 – thanks to the Covid – six out of ten families were even in conditions of extreme poverty. Third only to Afghanistan and Syria, according to the findings published by UNHCR in 2023, Venezuela suffers one of the most tragic international migration crises on the rise, and since 2014 some 7.7 million Venezuelans have emigrated, mostly to Colombia due to the economic crisis.

Maduro – in government since 2013 – is the ideological custodian of Chavez and Chavismo. From 1998 until his death from cancer in 2013, Chavez governed the country in a dirigistical manner with a illiberal season of reaction to the social need for free market. Trotskyistically aware of the fact that socialism in one country is a lie, the people would like to structure a free market to give themselves opportunities for widespread well-being.

The social investments that Venezuela, despite its Jacobin environmentalist fans, has made with oil money have not helped to reduce poverty. These policies have caused the centralization of power with the emptying of every judicial guarantee, and have nullified purchasing power with an inflation that in 2018 according to the International Monetary Fund reached 65,000%.

Maduro’s non-petita excusatio for this appalling state of affairs? With political arrogance or immaturity of values, he he indiscriminately attributed all the blame to the economic and sanctions war that the USAand private economic players, have launched an attack on Venezuela. But the greatest war is the one that Maduro would have waged against the civilization of human rights: According to the NGO Laboratorio de Paz, 71 collaborators or members of opposition parties have been arrested since the beginning of the electoral campaign.

Corruption and repression depress the dignity of Venezuelans. Will the International Criminal Court open a case to clarify, beyond any reasonable doubt, the superstructures that are holding a people hostage? Is not the denial of the right to free voting a crime against humanity over which the Court has legitimate jurisdiction?

*Legal specialist of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, journalist and PhD in Historical-Philosophical, Supranational, International and Comparative Legal Disciplines.