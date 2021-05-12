E.This winter was a turning point anyway, for the district and for Almut Korf, and then the penny burned. The fire brigade moved out at midnight, just before Christmas, two hours of action, no injuries, but: nothing to be done. The penny on the Veddel stayed closed for three months. And because there is only one supermarket for the 5000 people in the Hamburg quarter, they have taken the S-Bahn or bus to go shopping since then. Not Almut Korf, because she is 62 and has a car. In the past, she says, there were more shops on the Veddel. Until the owners said the purchasing power was not strong enough. When the federal government decreed Christmas holidays with little contact, Korf’s neighbors traveled once across the Elbe to do their weekly shopping. Three S-Bahn stations and a ticket for 2.23 euros separate you from the city center.

On the Veddel it burns again and again, especially during the pandemic. A corona outbreak in a school, the largest in all of Germany. The district of Veddel is an island on the Elbe, framed by the A1 and a railway line for freight trains. A maximum of a thousand steps in each direction, says Almut Korf, and you’re standing by the water. There is an outbreak at a shipyard and at Airbus, both of which are nearby. In March the incidence is still 300 in the quarter, while it has long been in double digits in rich Blankenese or in Eimsbüttel. This was made public by a research by the NDR, the city still does not publish case numbers by quarter.



View of the S-Bahn station in the Hamburg district of Veddel

:



Image: Daniel Pilar





The Robert Koch Institute confirms this across Germany: Corona deaths rose the most in poor areas, in December and January there were up to 70 percent more Covid deaths than elsewhere. Poverty makes you sick, science knew that even before Corona. The virus only makes this particularly visible. Everyone suffers from diabetes on their own. In the pandemic, however, the poor become the drivers of a disease that cripples society. If someone becomes sick, the whole system will no longer be healthy.

Relational prevention instead of behavioral prevention

Almut Korf and her husband moved here 40 years ago. To an apartment on the fourth floor from which they could see every fireworks display in town. She was 24, he was 26, and they really wanted to leave as soon as he finished his biology degree. But her husband got sick and the number of his semesters kept increasing. Today he works in security. She had trained as a baker, developed a flour dust allergy at the age of 27, and then found work mainly through temporary employment agencies. She says: “Something always came up, so we stayed.” Her voice creaks as friendly as an old door that has been closed a little too often and yet opens again and again in a surprising way.

<br />



Almut Korf wants to grow old here. It has a lot to do with Veddel and her, but also with the outpatient clinic that moved into the district four years ago. Most recently, Korf worked for a financial accounting department. She was stressed every day, more and more since Corona. Her apartment is actually much too small to do a home office in it. She did it anyway, until late at night. In January, her circulation skyrocketed, Almut Korf collapsed and had to be operated on. A little later she met an employee of the polyclinic who is responsible for community work. Its aim is to bring people from the neighborhood together who are struggling with the same problems. Against mold in the apartment, for example, or for a drugstore. Because that is also one of the things that are healthy and make you healthy for the polyclinic.