Poverty | Almost one in ten people in the EU cannot afford a decent meal on a regular basis

Poverty|The EU’s statistical authority Eurostat says that almost ten of the residents of the EU region could not afford to regularly buy a decent meal in 2023.

In the year 2023 9.5 percent of EU residents could not afford to eat a meal containing meat, fish or vegetable protein every other day. The share is 1.2 percentage points higher than in 2022.

The statistical authority of the European Union, Eurostat, reports on this in its announcement.

The proportion of people living at risk of poverty who could not regularly afford a decent meal had also risen in the EU by 2.6 percentage points to 22.3% compared to the previous year.

Those living at risk of poverty are people whose income is less than 60 percent of the national median disposable income after income transfers.

Nationally, the highest number of people living at risk of poverty who cannot afford to buy decent meals regularly was in Slovakia, where they were 45.7 percent. Hungary (44.9 percent) and Bulgaria (40.2 percent) are next.

The lowest share was in Ireland (4.2 percent), Cyprus (5 percent) and Portugal (5.9 percent).

In Finland, the corresponding share was 9.7 percent.