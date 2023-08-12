«I expected a beautiful day, but this overwhelms me». Miguel Poveda, moved, revived this Friday in La Unión the 30th anniversary of the ‘Lámpara Minera’ of Cante de las Minas, who launched his career in 1993 and was announced by the organization as the speaker of the 2024 edition of the International Cante Festival of the Mines. He announced that it will be “a musical proclamation” and that he will return to La Unión “in very good company.”

Poveda tried to verbalize everything he had “in his heart”, because they are “30 years accumulating memories and emotions”. So, between tears, he showed his gratitude to a people that he feels is his own. «If they told me this 30 years ago, I don’t even believe it, because I didn’t even believe what was happening to me when I got here», confessed the cantaor, who has become the person who has received the most recognition while alive from the municipality. He adds to the street with his name, the plaque on Avenida del Flamenco, the appointment as Adoptive Son and the ‘Castillete de Oro’ and the City of La Unión Gold Medal, which he received this Friday at the Casa del Pinion. A distinction that, as highlighted by the Councilor for Culture, Aurora Ródenas, recognizes “a great trajectory in a continuous manner and with which he has disseminated the name of La Unión and the International Festival of Cante de las Minas”.

The tribute to Poveda was full of surprises. The first was to see the singer Arcángel, accompanied on guitar by Pablo Barrionuevo, on the stage of the Casa del Piñón, opening the act and singing to him. The second was seeing people he admires and appreciates dedicating a few words to him and recalling anecdotes in a video, such as Pedro Almodóvar, Blanca del Rey, Eva la Yerbabuena, Luis ‘El Zambo’, Pepe Cros, Rozalén, Víctor Manuel, Soleá Morente, Cristina Hoyos, Pitingo, Martirio or Los Morancos. The third was to receive a photo that he did not have from his time at the Festival, with the shirt that they left him to be able to perform.

He learned the mining songs with instructions from Juan Ramón Caro, who encouraged him to participate in the contest. «Many of the cantes I did not know in depth to introduce myself, and I also remembered that Mayte Martín had won and I did not see myself there», he confessed. But he began to study “climates and outputs” of these cantes along the way and, of course, he knew how to rise to the occasion. Some cassette tapes that Pencho Cros sent him, talking to him and teaching him cante, helped him prepare his appointment with the Cante de las Minas, without imagining that he would be the winner and that he would begin his career here.

His mother called him from Badalona the day after winning to tell him that “the phone did not stop ringing” and that they had called him for a movie and it was on the news and in the press. “Everything seemed like a fantasy and that my moment had come, and I immediately understood that this was serious, that I had to work it out because this was not arriving and kissing the saint, because the bar was high.” “We were already adopted children, because people went out on the streets and approached me and my parents, and my heart was filling with affection because everything was love,” he said about these “magical days.”