You have all seen the review of the Mercedes-AMG E63S 4Matic+ (2022) of course. In this video, you can take a seat behind the wheel of the new E63, as it were. Wouter goes straight with the AMG and also shows a number of other things in POV form.

(Lake…)

The post POV drifting with the Mercedes-AMG E63S 4Matic+ appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#POV #drifting #MercedesAMG #E63S #4Matic