Pourchaire towards Formula 1

On the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix, in which Formula 2 will also be present (not F3), Theo Pourchaire is approaching the appointment in Zandvoort with an official announcement that will further motivate him to defend his leadership in the cadet championship: the Frenchman, on the microphones of Auto Hebdohas in fact announced of participate in two sessions of PL1 this season at the wheel of Alfa Romeo In the Circus.

Not just Pourchaire

According to the regulation introduced last season, every Formula 1 team is in fact obliged to line up in at least two PL1s a driver who has never taken part in more than two F1 races, and who for this reason is recognized as a ‘rookie’. The rule is mainly aimed at the growth of young talents at the wheel of single-seaters, many of whom are part of a Junior Team or lined up as third drivers. Before Pourchaire, the only team that had communicated the choice of its driver for this year was the Mercedeswhich had confirmed the presence of Frederik Vesti (also a participant in the F2 championship) for Friday 27 October in Mexico, who will temporarily take the place of George Russell.

When will it hit the track?

Contrary to the Brackley team, Alfa Romeo has not indicated which GPs Pourchaire will be present on the track, who has in any case guaranteed his next experiences: “It will be after Monzawhen there will be no more F2 for a long time – he has declared – this will allow me to discover new circuits and gain more experience in Formula 1. I’m really looking forward to it”. Reigning Vice-Champion of Formula 2, Pourchaire joined the Sauber Junior Team (nursery of Alfa Romeo) in 2019, carrying out the first tests at the wheel of an F1 only two years later. Last championship, the transalpine had played another session of PL1, in that case in the United States, to then also take part in the post-season tests.