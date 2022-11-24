In the days immediately following the Abu Dhabi GP, in conjunction with the Pirelli tests – ‘joined’ to those usually reserved for young riders – one of the most discussed topics focused on the names of those who will play the role of third guide for the teams involved in the F1 world championship. Many of them, unlike Daniel Ricciardo, are indeed promising candidates from the cadet championships of the Circus, starting with Formula 2. One of these, present at Yas Marina both as a test driver for theAlfa Romeo that as official pilot of the‘ART Grand Prix in F2 is Theo Pourchaire.

The Frenchman, a member of the Sauber Academy and pupil of the latter, had already made his F1 debut in the first free practice session of the USA GP, taking to the track again in the aforementioned post-season tests and also competing in those in Formula 2 with his compatriot team. However, with regard to this double commitment, the future of the F2 vice-champion is still uncertain.

While on the one hand the 19-year-old confirmed his activity as Alfa Romeo reserve driver, the same winner of three F2 races still left various doors open for the 2023thus not excluding the option of being able to continue in its current category: “I will still focus on single-seaters, because my dream is to enter Formula 1 – has explained – and the best way to do that is to be close to the world of F1, maybe doing another year in F2or doing only the reserve driver in the teamor still participating in another category close to F1. We’ll see, but we’re working on it.”

If Pourchaire definitively confirms his intention to stay another year in F2, with the aim of being able to find a potential seat in F1 for 2024, the Frenchman would not repeat what was done by Oscar Piastri at the end of 2021 when, as reigning champion, he decided to devote himself entirely to F1 becoming the third driver of the Alpine, then abandoned in favor of McLaren for the official debut in 2023: “It was quite good if you consider the positive aspects, because finishing vice-champion there is only one rider above you – commented Pourchaire on his last season, in which he lost the direct challenge with another third driver such as Felipe Drugovich, already engaged in Aston Martin – it could have been better, but also worse. I’ve had a lot of bad luck, but I accept it, because this is motorsport. In the end being vice-champion is positive, and I even won a few races. Let’s see what I’ll do in the future, but for sure I’ll work hard, improve and give my best regardless of the category in which I race”.