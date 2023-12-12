A new parenthesis

His official status for a starting driver role in the next championship Super Formula it now seemed one step away, and in the end the confirmation arrived: Theo Pourchaire will play the 2024 season in the Japanese series as the new representative of the Team Impul. The 20-year-old, who is currently the only non-Japanese competitor among those registered, he will still remain in Sauber as third driver.

Career successes

A debut, the one in Circuswhich will therefore not be possible in 2024 due to the presence of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou in the team, despite the title just won in Formula 2 in his third season in the cadet category of F1. Career winner of the French Junior and German F4in 2018 and 2019 respectively (the year in which he entered the Sauber Academy), Pourchaire became F2 vice-champion in 2022 after a long challenge with Felipe Drugovich, which was only resolved in favor of the Brazilian in Monza.

The announcement after the tests

Author of one test session last week in Suzuka, Team Impul has therefore confirmed the hiring of the transalpine, who will face a new adventure on other Japanese circuits never tried before in his career. At the wheel of a Toyota-powered car, Pourchaire will find himself on the track against an opponent already challenged in Formula 2 such as Ayumu Iwasa, the latter chosen by Team Mugen. It is not the first time that a driver has moved from F2 to the top Japanese open-wheel category. Before him, the same had happened last year to Liam Lawsonwithout forgetting the previous cases of Artem Markelov and Pierre Gasly.