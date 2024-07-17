by VALERIO BARRETTA

Pourchaire “seduced and abandoned” by McLaren

The story between Theo Pourchaire and the McLaren it ended as badly as it could have, and now the French driver accuses the team of having handled the incident which led to his being sidelined.

After a promising start and the extension of the original agreement (which included a simple presence in Long Beach), the Sauber Academy driver received the communication on June 18 that he was out of the project. A communication that, according to the reigning F2 champion, came without warning and without reason.

Pourchaire’s words

“McLaren had given me a multi-year deal to drive with them in IndyCar. Then, on the Tuesday morning before Laguna Seca, I learned from my manager that they had decided not to let me drive for the rest of the season.“, this is the Frenchman’s outburst to his compatriots Auto Hebdo. “At first I was very surprised, I didn’t understand, I thought it was fake news. We had signed only a few weeks before. I was disgustedthe team called me that morning, the day before the scheduled departure for Laguna Seca, and within a minute he told me that I had been excluded from the program without giving me the reasons”.

Taking Pourchaire’s place was the American Nolan Siegel, who signed a multi-year contract and became yet another protagonist in the saga that began with the sensational no of Alex Palou and continued with the defeat of David Malukas, a young talent in American motorsport who saw his season compromised by a wrist injury sustained during a bike training session.