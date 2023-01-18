Next Saturday, January 21, Poupatempo holds the first joint effort of the year aimed at renewing the National Driver’s License (CNH).

There are more than 10,000 vacancies distributed at all service stations in the State of São Paulo, to serve drivers who need to regularize their situation by January 31st.

Among the drivers who must renew their CNH by the end of January are those who had the document expired in May 2022, within the period extended by Deliberation 243 of the National Transit Council (Contran), of 11/09/21. CNHs expired between May and December 2022 will follow a special renewal schedule, as shown in the table below:

Maturity Month/Year Deadline May/2022 January/2023 January/2023 June/2022 February/2023 February/2023 July/2022 March/2023 March/2023 August/2022 April/2023 April/2023 September/2022 May/2023 May/2023 October/2022 June/2023 June/2023 November/2022 July/2023 July/2023 December/2022 August/2023 August/2023

Renewal period goes back to 30 days

It is important to remember that, from now on, drivers whose CNH expires on January 1, 2023 must follow the usual schedule, as stated in each document.

That is, those who have a license valid until January of this year must renew it within a maximum of 30 days after its expiration. The same can be done within 30 days prior to the expiration date printed on the driver’s license.

Scheduling for the mutirão

Scheduling for face-to-face service is available from this Wednesday (18) and must be made in advance through the electronic channels free of charge: portal PoupatempoPoupatempo Digital application (android and iOS) and self-service totems and the virtual assistant, also available on WhatsApp, by number (11) 95220-2974.

On 01/28, there will also be another action to help drivers who need to regularize the document in January. The grid for scheduling this date will be released from next week.

Online renewal

It is worth emphasizing that the simplified renewal should preferably be done remotely, both through Poupatempo and through the Detran.SP channels.

For this, the driver does not need to appear in person at a unit, just follow the online service step by step, perform the medical examination at the clinic indicated during the process and the new document will arrive at the registration address, by Post Office.

Drivers who have CNH in categories C, D or E need to carry out the toxicological examination in a laboratory accredited by the National Traffic Secretariat (Senatran) in advance, as the report may be requested during the medical examination. The exam is valid for two and a half years for people under 70 years old and has the same validity as the CNH for people over 70 years old.

Another option is for the driver to request a category downgrade, which can also be done through digital channels, including during the simplified renewal process.

Step by step to renovation

To renew the CNH, just access the portal Poupatempo or Poupatempo Digital application, click on Services > CNH > CNH Renewal. After confirming or updating the data, the driver schedules and performs the medical examination at the accredited clinic indicated by the system.

Anyone who performs paid work or chooses to include the EAR in the CNH must also undergo a psychological assessment and will be referred to an accredited professional.

If you are approved in the exams, you must pay the issuing fee and wait for the guidelines that will be sent by email by Senatran to access the CNH Digital, which has the same validity as the physical document, available in the Carteira Digital de Trânsito (CDT) application. ).

The security code to access the digital CNH can also be consulted through Poupatempo’s electronic channels.