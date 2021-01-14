Poultry Hungary is slaughtering more than 100,000 chickens due to the bird flu epidemic

The slaughter order applies to one laying hen in central Hungary. A monitoring zone with a radius of 10 km has been set up around the canal.

Hungary the food safety authority ordered the slaughter of 101,000 chickens on avian influenza on thursday. According to the news agency Reuters.

According to the authorities, the channel's international partners have been informed.

Authorities in their bulletinthat avian influenza was suspected due to reduced egg production and a significant increase in the number of soft – shelled eggs. Avian influenza was later confirmed in laboratory tests.

Different Outbreaks of avian influenza have been reported in recent weeks across Europe. They have been observed in Germany, France and Lithuania, among others. Wild birds are suspected to be vectors of the disease.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, avian influenza viruses are generally poorly transmitted to and from person to person.

However, a human can become infected from an infected bird or material or environment contaminated with bird droppings.