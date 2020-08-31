I.At some point Oliver Kumi just couldn’t stand it anymore in Dormaa Ahenkro. Although the small Ghanaian town is only ten kilometers from the border with Ivory Coast and thus in one of the most fertile regions of the country, there was no prospect of a good life for Kumi.

That’s why he set off for Europe with two friends in 2015. They paid for smugglers to take them through the Sahara to the Libyan coast, a little closer to their destination: the Mediterranean, and ultimately Europe. But the trip failed – and turned into a real tragedy.

Kumi is now back in Dormaa Ahenkro, lives in a corrugated iron hut on a chicken farm, where he works for a meager wage. He started the journey home after one of his companions was killed in an argument – stabbed to death by a Libyan, with whom the three Ghanaians found work. Kumi is relieved to have got away with life. “The trip to Libya is very dangerous,” he says. “Many people die in the desert.”

One reason for the daring escape was the situation in the Ghanaian poultry sector, which is getting worse and worse. For decades the business with chickens and co. Flourished in Kumi’s homeland – until the government opened the market for world trade.

Since then, cheap imported chickens from the EU, Brazil and the United States have flooded the market. According to the national poultry association, foreign producers now cover more than 90 percent of the annual poultry demand in Ghana, which is around 250,000 tons.

The once profitable branch of the economy is now almost fallow – and has a negative impact on the country’s overall economic development. More and more jobs are being lost, forcing tens of thousands to flee every year, like Kumi.

Although Ghana is considered an economic bright spot in a poverty-stricken region, around 23 percent of the population still live on less than $ 1.90 a day, according to the World Bank.

The farmers have switched to selling eggs

Most of the frozen chickens come from European poultry farms. According to EU trade statistics, farmers sold around 175,000 tons of frozen poultry meat to Ghana last year. For comparison: In 2003 it was around 13,000 tons.

It is almost impossible for Ghanaian farmers to assert themselves in competition, especially since agriculture is heavily subsidized in Europe, the USA and Brazil. In order to stay afloat, the local poultry farmers have switched almost entirely to selling eggs.

This means that they achieve significantly less profit, but are exposed to less intense competition because of the poor transport options.

Ghana’s poultry sector certainly has potential, says Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto: At full capacity, more than 400,000 people could work in poultry farming.

The minister acknowledged that previous governments were partly responsible for the collapse of the industry, but also noted that Ghanaian farmers simply cannot keep up with foreign exporters. “There are simply too large quantities of poultry meat that are flooding our market,” says Akoto. “Most of the goods are also heavily subsidized by the EU.”

Nowhere else can the effects of the rise in imports be felt more clearly than on the once dazzling Darko farm, the name of which every child in Ghana knows. Up until 20 years ago, 90 percent of the chicken meat came from there; thousands of Ghanaians worked for the poultry producer. Today the family business is a shadow of itself, the market share is now less than ten percent.

The business premises are virtually fallow, an extensive complex of warehouses and office buildings in an affluent suburb of Ghana’s second largest city, Kumasi. Only General Manager Samuel Darko still comes to work, sometimes some managers, cleaning staff and the caretaker.

Darko stands in front of a standstill feed mill that has not been running for decades. “We couldn’t have sat here in the 1960s,” he says. “Since the flood of imports, everything has simply shrunk here.” The family company has now changed its strategy. Instead of competing on price, it now wants to occupy a niche: high-quality chickens for special occasions such as Christmas or the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

However, imports are not the only problem facing the Ghanaian poultry industry, says a spokesman for the European Commission. There are simply too few slaughterhouses and the transport infrastructure is too poorly developed. In addition, there is the weak national currency, which is driving up the cost of imported feed.

Ghana imposes up to 35 percent import duties on poultry

“That is why Ghana imposes import duties of between 30 and 35 percent on poultry,” said the spokesman. The EU Commission does not believe that the poor situation of the Ghanaian poultry industry is a cause of flight. Neither Brazilian nor US representatives wanted to comment.

In Dormaa Ahenkro, farmers now keep their chickens almost exclusively for laying eggs. But even that doesn’t really pay off, says Kingsley Owusu. He runs a hatchery on the outskirts of the city and points out the enormous cost of imported chicken feed.

Local poultry farmers have almost completely switched to selling eggs Source: Simon Marks

If you include the electricity costs, it regularly makes a loss. His anger is directed both at foreign products and at his government, which he accuses of negligence. “We have no leaders in government,” says Owusu.

Imports of frozen chicken exploded after the turn of the millennium. At that time, the government cut import duties on poultry to 20 percent. This prompted poultry producers from more affluent countries to sell their surplus goods to Ghana.

But not all countries in the region have opened their poultry markets. Ivory Coast, for example, introduced a high tariff on poultry imports in 2005 after the domestic sector had almost disappeared.

Birthe Steenberg, General Secretary of the European Poultry Association, refers to a study by the Dutch government. It shows that the demand for poultry actually increases when more of it is available on the market. This could benefit local producers.

Ghanaian politicians want control back

Steenberg also argues that it will not help Ghanaian poultry producers if the EU exported less meat to Ghana: “In our experience, when EU producers stop exporting to African markets, they automatically switch to lower-priced Brazilian or American exports and of lower quality, ”she says.

As in South Africa in 2017, when the country imported 67 percent less poultry from the EU than in the previous year. However, local producers were unable to meet domestic demand – so Brazilian and US exporters simply took the place of the Europeans.

Nevertheless, Ghanaian politicians and farmers want to regain control of what is actually a lucrative market. The government is growing more and more corn and soy to reduce feed costs for domestic poultry.

40,000 tons of poultry are expected to come from Ghana per year. “There are thousands of ways to deal with this problem,” said Agriculture Minister Akoto. The government is also considering non-tariff trade barriers to slow down the flow of imports.

For many of the Ghanaian farmers, however, the measures come too late. Poultry producer Samuel Darko says that in principle he has nothing against competitors from abroad – if they don’t have an unfair advantage. “Sitting in this empty room makes me really sad,” he says, looking at the abandoned warehouse: “We too have to feed our families.”

