His company had the dubious honor of opening the current bird flu season. But don’t ask poultry farmer Sijds Dijkstra (65) whether he feels guilty about the misery in poultry country. That is the most stupid question he has been asked in recent times. “As if my company is the distributor. If I wasn’t the first, it would have been a different company.”

