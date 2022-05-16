His company had the dubious honor of opening the current bird flu season. But don’t ask poultry farmer Sijds Dijkstra (65) whether he feels guilty about the misery in poultry country. That is the most stupid question he has been asked in recent times. “As if my company is the distributor. If I wasn’t the first, it would have been a different company.”
#Poultry #farm #van #Sijds #bird #flu #morning #fear #open #door #barn
Stock Exchange A record number of companies entered the Helsinki Stock Exchange last year. Listing is now being postponed, and it says that there are even fears of investing in Finnish companies.
Last The stock market listing market, which was record high in 2006, has almost completely frozen during the first part...
Leave a Reply