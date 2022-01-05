At a poultry farm in Bentelo in Overijssel has bird flu been diagnosed?, reports the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA). All 120,000 chickens and 69,000 chickens on the adjacent farm belonging to the same owner must be killed. It is the second day in a row that poultry farms are being culled. Tuesday that happened with 220,000 broilers in the Frisian Blija.

Also read: Threat of bird flu grows



The whole of Europe is struggling with an outbreak of bird flu. That is why, since the end of October, the Netherlands has been subject to a national obligation to shelter and shield. According to German experts, it is the worst bird flu outbreak ever in Europe.

At the company in Bentelo, it concerns a dangerous so-called highly pathogenic variant of bird flu. NVWA employees will therefore finish a total of 189,000 chickens. Four more poultry farms are located in a circle of three kilometers around the affected company, which are being closely monitored. There is also a transport ban in the ten-kilometer zone around the company.