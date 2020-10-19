Loose motion and vomiting along with abdominal pain are usually due to stomach upsets. The main problem is the consumption of infected food or water. But many times, mental disorders due to different conditions also become the cause of diarrhea. These include exams and the pre-interview stress …

Too much fear and panic

Sudden fear and fear of a person, object or event are different situations. When a person is scared for a long time, he has different types of psychosis. While the person responds in a different way when suddenly scared too much.

-Dder or panic does not affect our mind and mind only. Rather, the digestive system is also affected by it. This is the reason that many people have a problem of loose motion due to too much fear. So some have to face diarrhea.

Ginger tea gives instant relief, this kind of pain when in stomach

You too must have faced this situation

-Many people start getting pressure before any important meeting, interview or exam. Some of these people need to go to Urine while some people have potty pressure.

Potty due to mental stress

So this problem occurs

Potty problems due to pressure are because the amount of bile in the body starts increasing due to stress, fear or anxiety. This bile increases the stomach stimulation by overacting your digestive system. This is why you have to go to the potty.

Adrenal hormone is also the reason

– Adrenal hormone levels in some people ‘s body are disturbed. This usually happens with people who are very anxious. In such a situation, whenever the mental pressure of any work falls on them, they become very anxious and the level of adrenal hormone is disturbed. Due to this, they complain of having a potty with mild abdominal pain.

Potty before exam

The reason behind this in psychology

According to psychiatrists, a problem like having a potty before an exam or an interview or having a potty when there is a little bit of tension is called an anxiety disorder.

Treatment related

-We are all afraid of something or the other. But if this fear of you is making you a victim of mental or physical problems, then you should seek medical help.

-You can take help of Ayurvedic medicine to get rid of your fear. Or you can also get your treatment done by a cyclist. These conditions are completely treatable and the patient becomes fully healthy after treatment.