W.olf Biermann, the vocal interpreter of the GDR past, wants to know exactly: An outlawing of the “Internationale” by the German Social Democrats, he wrote two years ago in “Die Zeit”, is not only reactionary, but downright stupid. The popular song comes from the beginnings of the European labor movement – and “just because Ulbricht and Honecker blared this song with mendacious pathos”, it doesn’t have to be downplayed. Not only people are abused, but sometimes songs too. Unfortunately.

Biermann’s carefree attitude with regard to this song and its reception history does not necessarily have to be followed. Rather, it is worth taking a closer look a hundred and fifty years after this revolutionary hymn was written. The militant text was created around the Paris Commune, the attempt to establish socialist rule in the French capital after the Franco-Prussian War of 1870/1871. The author of the “Internationale” was the artist and activist Eugène Pottier, a prolific songwriter who fought for the commune not only with words but also with weapons. After the brutal suppression of the uprising – thousands of people were killed, others were sentenced to forced labor, imprisonment or deportation – Pottier fled abroad.