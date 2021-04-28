Almuñecar Town Hall wants to sort out the San Crescencio Municipal Pottery, which is in the old town has its back to the Parque Majuelo.

They bought 90% of the ownership back in 1990 with 10% remaining in private hands, which has made life a bit difficult as far as getting a title deed goes. It’s value is 99,162 euros.

On the other side of the municipal pottery are the old, town walls. The Town Hall wanted to apply for a 1.5% grant from the culture Ministry to restore the said walls but as they don’t own 100% of the pottery, they didn’t get it.

They finally managed to obtain a title deed for the Municipal Pottery in June 2018 and now it’s time to add it to the municipal, heritage catalog, together with other assets, such as the Palace of La Najarra or Morgan House, explained the Councilor for Culture, Alberto García Gilabert.

