It’s already finished. Shortly after 9pm, Chelsea announced the sacking of Graham Potter, who “has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate the transition”. The choice comes 7 months after the start of the reign of a manager whom the Blues paid £25m to hire at Brighton, where Potter had started the season, a manager entrusted by the new owners with the task of shaping a young team and winning. The drop that overflowed a vase full of tensions, with results that weren’t arriving despite the 700 million euros invested in the market between the summer and January, was the 2-0 home win against Aston Villa, the one that slipped Chelsea into the second half of the table for the first time since 2015-16. The team, which will face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the recovery of the Premier League, has been temporarily entrusted to Bruno Saltor.

"On behalf of everyone here at Chelsea, we sincerely want to thank Graham for his contribution," said Todd Boehly, the Blues' key shareholder, contained in the press release announcing the sensational turnaround. "We have the utmost respect for Graham both as coach that as a person: he has always behaved with great professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed that this decision has come to us. Together with our incredible fans, we must all rally around Bruno and the team and focus on the rest of the season. 10 Premier League matches and the quarter-finals of the Champions League. We will put maximum effort and commitment into each of these matches, so that we can end the season in the best possible way."

THE TEAR — At the helm since early September, after the new ownership decided to sack Thomas Tuchel, with whom he concluded a record transfer market in January, Potter leaves Chelsea with the lowest points average (1.27) in the club's history for managers who have coached at least 20 games in the Premier League. After his debut in the Champions League on 14 September with Salzburg, Potter had had an initial honeymoon made up of 6 wins in 8 games (including the double European clash with Milan), but before the World Cup the team had plunged into a long crisis which had also put the coach in the crosshairs of the fans. The ownership had always been on his side, despite the results, the criticisms and the fact that he often didn't seem to know how to make his team perform at their best, and after the turnaround of the squad to the tune of millions on the January transfer market, that trust had seemed justified with the three consecutive victories in March before the break for the national teams earned him the relaunch in the Premier and the pass for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where in 10 days the Blues will begin a double confrontation with Real. The defeat against Aston Villa on the restart, facilitated by poor choices at team level for which Potter assumed his responsibilities, changed Boehly's mind and the other shareholders, who decided to sack him.

FAILURE — The Potter-era Chelsea goes on file as a resounding failure. For the new Blues ownership, who had bet on the former Brighton coach to build a winning future by bringing him into a situation evidently bigger than him during the current season, and for Potter himself, who had left Brighton for “an opportunity to don’t lose” and who now finds himself relieved and reduced in his value as a winning coach. It is a failure especially for Chelsea, who now seriously risk not playing in Europe next season despite having amassed a collection of young talents who risk putting the team in trouble with Financial Fair Play. The new ownership has always talked about stability, precise choices and an Arsenal model to follow: the lack of results, however, proved to be too big a problem. And Potter was unceremoniously kicked out.

April 2 – 21:38

